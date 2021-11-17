Surviving the Aftermath It has abandoned early access and is now available in format for PC, PlayStation and Xbox One, while the Nintendo Switch version will be marketed on January 18, 2022, with a suggested retail price of € 29.99. Paradox has also announced that it will stay true to its style and provide post-launch content for Surviving the Aftermath, promising three expansions for the survival colony builder. Those ready for more post-apocalypse adventures can purchase the Surviving the Aftermath Expansion Pass for € 24.99 on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

You can watch the Surviving the Aftermath launch trailer 1.0 at the following link.

Restore civilization at the end of the world, while building your colony. Explore, trade, develop and expand in a risky new world to reap the rewards. As the fearless leader of the colony, it will be up to you to make the difficult decisions necessary to lead your colonists into a prosperous dawn. Surviving the Aftermath launches alongside the endgame content update, allowing users to uncover the secrets behind the doomsday event and prepare to survive the apocalypse.

Key Features of Surviving the Aftermath: Build and Manage a Colony – Create and manage a colony of survivors in a devastated world. Construct over 130 unique buildings to manage everything from resource gathering and farming to exploration and security; and survive a world full of dangers. Stay tuned, a natural disaster can ruin a poorly equipped settlement. Recruit and Manage Specialists – Recruit more than 80 unique specialists, each with their own abilities and motivations, to manage the colony’s resources and production. Equip your specialists with equipment to defend the colony from the attack of bandits and wildlife. Send them to the other side of the door on science missions, gathering expeditions, and fighting bandits. Explore a procedurally generated world – Send your specialists out of the colony into a huge procedurally generated world. Meet the leaders of rival colonies and trade resources or compete for survival. Specialists can establish outposts and gather materials, giving your colony an advantage. Make tough decisions: Life after the apocalypse requires making impossible decisions. The fate of the colony depends on your judgment, each choice you make can impact the happiness of the colony and affect its future. Discover the Truth: Specialists will stumble upon a mysterious while exploring the world. Discover the secrets surrounding the apocalypse and prepare your colony to survive if it repeats.

Surviving the Aftermath It first debuted in Early Access form on the Epic Games Store and Xbox Game Preview during PDX CON in October 2019, and launched in Steam Early Access this past October. Throughout Early Access, Iceflake and Paradox have incorporated player feedback into 20 major content updates, incorporating features that expand the world map and colony systems, enhance combat, and add light-shedding endgame content. on the nexus of the apocalypse. To see all the content that has been added to Surviving the Aftermath since Early Access launched, check out the game’s roadmap.

Surviving the Aftermath now on sale for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One with a suggested retail price of € 29.99. The Switch version will be released on January 18, 2022.