Susana molina (31 years old) presumes to have more than a million followers On Instagram. But behind this high figure, a lot of work is hidden to create quality content for her admirers, a work that is multiplied thanks to the personal and different style that characterizes the young woman.

The influencer was, according to several expert stylists, the best dressed of the wedding of her friend Anabel Pantoja (35). For that special occasion, she chose a boho-style dress in semi-transparent white, flowing and with ruffles, signed by Overthesea. It cost her 415 dollars -356 euros- to become the most elegant of the link, but in her day to day she does not need to spend so much money to succeed in the networks.

Susana dazzled a few days ago with an apparently very simple look, but with a lot of style. And the thing is that with only two pieces, Molina managed to create the most in-trend style of the season: college or collegiate inspiration.

The young woman published a photo on her Instagram profile in which she posed in a black pinafore dress with a pleated skirt and a basic white T-shirt inside. As if from a school uniform In any case, Susana adapted the college trend to her day to day with two articles that can be easily found right now in the Zara stores.

The garment that undoubtedly draws the most attention is the black pinafore, consisting of a high-waisted skirt with wide straps and a side zip closure that remains hidden in the seam. This piece it costs 29.95 euros and it is still on sale in all sizes and is available throughout Spain.

Molina completes the look so fashionable this fall with a basic white t-shirt oversize cut. It can be purchased at Zara for 9.95 euros at any time of the year – since it is a totally timeless and highly sought-after piece that is always on the shelves. With this simple garment, the influencer manages to emphasize the presence of the pinafore and let it be the point that shines in the low cost collegiate outfit.

The oversize dress and shirt that complete Susana Molina’s ‘look’.

For less than 40 euros you can have one of the most demanded outfits of this end of the year. An outfit that is simple, but full of personality and taste, which rejuvenates and is very easy to combine with all kinds of footwear and other accessories. Do not hesitate and get it.

