

The shooting at the King Soopers in Boulder, Colorado, caused a stir in 2019.

Photo: Jason Connolly / . / .

Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, accused of starring in a mass shooting at a Colorado supermarket was considered incompetent to currently stand trial by a physician, according to Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty after a second court-ordered proficiency assessment.

According to court documents, the suspect was declared incompetent to stand trial in October, but the prosecutors in charge of the case granted a second hearing, CNN reported.

“We appeared today at the public hearing to speak to the court about the recent proficiency assessment that was obtained in the King Soopers shooter case. In the second order of proficiency evaluation, the doctor who is a widely respected expert found the shooter to be incompetent to stand trial.“Stated Dougherty.

Alissa is accused of starting a mass shooting March 22 at the King Soopers store in Boulder, Colorado, killing ten people, including the store manager and a police officer. In all, he faces 54 charges, including ten for murder and one for attempted murder.

According to Dougherty it is the third evaluation made to Alissa. The alleged shooter was evaluated by a defense expert, two doctors from the state hospital, and recently by a doctor selected by prosecutors.

“All four of those doctors over the past three months have determined that he is incompetent to stand trial today.“Said the prosecutor. “Competition is different from insanity or a mental health defect. So, we are not talking about what he did on March 22. We are talking about whether he is competent to stand trial at this time. “

He added that the doctors determined that while he was in the Boulder County Jail his condition has deteriorated and he needs medical treatment; Nevertheless, Based on the latest evaluations, the prosecutor assured that Alissa will regain competence.

Currently Alissa has been sent to a state hospital for treatment, said Dougherty., who said the next court jurisdiction update is scheduled for March 15, 2022.

You may also like:

• Colorado supermarket shooter is in custody after killing 10 people

• Accused of killing several people in a Colorado supermarket, he is declared not competent to stand trial

• Colorado judge orders prison without bail for suspect in supermarket shooting that left 10 dead