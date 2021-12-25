

Suspected serial killer from Miami, Florida denied bail.

Photo: EKATERINA BOLOVTSOVA / Pexels

A “serial killer” identified as Willy Maceo Suárez and arrested last Tuesday as alleged perpetrator of the murder of a homeless person and seriously injuring another, in separate incidents, and possibly killing a third in October, he will remain in prison without bail, according to a Miami, Florida judge.

Maceo Suárez, 25, had his first appearance before the court this Friday at the end of the day, according to several local media this Saturday.

At the hearing, Judge Alberto Milián found sufficient evidence to deny Maceo’s bail.

“If he is guilty of these crimes and they can be proven beyond a reasonable doubt, he has a very peculiar pattern of finding unprotected people on the streets who are not even awake and going through them,” Milian said, according to Local television. 10.

“It appears to be a style of execution for reasons that are unknown.“Added the magistrate.

Miami Police Acting Chief Manuel Morales said that the detectives handling the case have ballistic and video evidence showing that Maceo is responsible for two nightly shootings that occurred hours apart on Tuesday, one of them leaving a homeless person dead.

Another man, a homeless man, was rushed that same day to Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, where a gunshot wound to the head was detected and he is hospitalized in critical condition.

However, public defender Kendal Rinko argued at the hearing that the defendant was never seen carrying out a shooting.

Rinko argued that just because the detectives have a gun and a vehicle connected to the crime does not mean that Maceo is responsible for them.

In the last hours it also transpired that this Hispanic arrested in connection with the crimes is a licensed real estate folks from South Florida.

At a press conference last Thursday, Morales identified Maceo as the perpetrator of at least the first two cases of firearm attacks, while looking for evidence leading to the Hispanic’s connection to another murder with a gun in October.

According to Morales, the first two events began to connect on the afternoon of last Tuesday, when a person called the 911 emergency line to alert a man lying on the ground bleeding profusely from his head.

Following the arrest, detectives said two shootings to which Maceo is connected were not provoked and that “both victims were sleeping on the sidewalks” when they happened.

“The investigators have worked diligently, tirelessly, in this case because they knew they were close (to catching the murderer) and felt the pain and injustice that the victims have suffered at the hands of this cruel individual,” said the Chief of Police. of Miami.

Morales described these crimes as “nonsense” and congratulated the forces of order for their work, which “has allowed this murderer to no longer be on the streets of Miami,” he said.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call Miami-Dade County’s Crime Stoppers department.

