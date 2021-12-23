The sustainable chemical industry makes its way into all processes. New materials and new products that seek to be more sustainable for companies and the environment.

Thanks to alchemy, matter is transformed to make everything from medicines to the clothes that keep us warm or the computers we work with. We surround ourselves with objects made of chemicals that have an impact on the environment, as Dr. Rachel Carson, in his book Silent Spring, where he recounted the damage that certain chemical substances produced in local ecosystems. And since the sustainability of our civilization depends on whether we can supply sources of energy, food and chemical products to society without compromising the health of our planet in the long term, to counteract the polluting action, the so-called green or sustainable chemistry has been developed, which seeks to stop generating harmful waste for the planet.

This revolutionary way of approaching the synthesis of new substances, which has become the engine of many industries, proposes to make smart decisions early on about the chemicals you are creating. In other words, it seeks to eliminate the use of hazardous materials from the design stage without the end product ceasing to be competitive in the market. This new way of thinking emerged in the United States in 1988, by the hand of Paul Anastas Y John C. Warner, a chemist specialized in sustainability and circular economy, who in his book Green Chemistry they enunciated the 12 postulates of green chemistry, that is, more friendly and respectful with health and the environment. Both proposed the need to create products taking into account that all the processes necessary to obtain them were sustainable. Its statements aim to use only renewable plant sources, optimize water use and reduce the production of polluting waste. It is governed by 12 very solid principles that ensure the saving of resources and the reduction of the environmental impact of chemicals once used.

Green chemistry has found its place in various fields and the world of beauty is one of them. To achieve maximum efficacy and safety in their cosmetics, Spanish laboratories + Farma Dorsch strictly comply with the 12 principles devised by Anastas Y Warner. Committed to the environment, to make its creams and shampoos, the company extracts stem cells from nature and synthesizes them in the laboratory using eco-sustainable processes, which ensure their stability. They also bet on this friendlier chemistry, without CO2 emissions, other cosmetic firms such as Doctor Babor or Klorane, a dermo-cosmetic brand created more than 50 years ago by a botanical pharmacist who in 2012 was recognized with the seal Ecocert. Belongs to the group Pierre Fabre and has developed solvent-free or green-solvent extraction methods in its own laboratories. Gaillac.

It is used to make cosmetics that take care of the body, but green chemistry is also applied to the products with which to clean our homes. Along these lines, the mass consumer company Unilever has proposed to replace the carbon derived from fossil fuels present in the formulations of its home care products with renewable or recycled carbon from plants, air, waste and marine sources to 2030. It is a strategy in which to invest 1,000 million euros and is part of its program ‘Clean Future’, which seeks to change the way products in this category are designed, manufactured and packaged.

What one of the fundamental goals of sustainable chemistry is to reduce unwanted adverse effects of chemical products and processes through the development of essentially more benign alternatives to the products and processes that constitute the industrial reference today, in their commitment to sustainable development, Cepsa Chemical Launch at the end of the month a new range of products that incorporate renewable and recycled raw materials based on proprietary technology. The new developments will be marketed under the brands NextLab Y NextPhenol and the production processes will have the certification based on the ISCC + system that allows to identify and guarantee sustainable production. “This portfolio is part of our multigenerational plan to achieve the green transition and gradually endow our business with the sustainability that customers and society demand of us. This is the focus of our efforts in innovation and technology,” he assures Paloma Alonso, director of the chemical and ESG area of Cepsa. With this commitment to sustainable chemistry, the company, which is in a moment of transformation, joins the proposals that seek to reduce the environmental impact without compromising the long-term health of the planet.

