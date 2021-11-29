11/29/2021 at 20:05 CET

Norway’s Suzann Pettersen has been named captain of the 2023 Solheim Cup European team during the official ceremony of handing over the baton to Finca Cortesín (Andalusia, Costa del Sol), where the next women’s golf match between the European and American teams will take place from September 18 to 24, 2023.

At this event, Alexandra Armas, executive director of the Ladies European Tour, and Liz Moore, president of the Ladies European Tour Joint Venture and representative of the LPGA and US Solheim Cup, they gave the cup to the main supporters of the Spanish edition of this competition, Vicente Rubio, general director of Finca Cortesín, Manuel Muñoz, general secretary for Tourism of the Junta de Andalucía, and Francisco Salado, president of the Malaga Provincial Council, in the presence of representatives of all the institutions and entities that support it.

Pettersen, a two-time majors winner, is a Solheim Cup icon as she has represented Europe nine times as a player and twice as vice captain.. In the ranks of the European team he has participated in five triumphs, including the last two victories in Gleneagles, Scotland, and the Inverness Club of Ohio.

A decisive putt

At the 2019 Solheim Cup at Gleneagles, after 18 months on maternity leave, she was chosen by Catriona Matthew and the defining moment of the competition It came when Pettersen faced a birdie of just over six feet on Sunday’s last hole.

With all the pressure he holed it up to return the trophy to Europe for the first time since 2013. The victory by 14.5 to 13.5 equaled the narrowest margin in the history of the Solheim Cup, and the Norwegian player announced shortly after that she was withdrawing from the competition saying that “it was impossible to improve it & rdquor ;.

In September of this year, after the birth of her second child, Pettersen returned to serve as vice captain under Matthew in Europe’s 15-13 victory over the USA, the second away from home. Her first experience in that role was at the 2017 Solheim Cup held at the Des Moines Golf and Country Club in Iowa, assisting Annika Sorenstam. Pettersen was scheduled to play at the time, but an injury caused him to swap roles with Matthew before the competition started.

Debut in 2002

As a player, Pettersen made her Solheim Cup debut at Minnesota’s Interlachen Golf and Country Club in 2002, in her rookie year on the Ladies European Tour. He subsequently played the next seven editions, collaborating on the European victories of 2003, 2011 and 2013, before playing a starring role in 2019 by making the winning putt, which he considers the best of his entire career.

The player, who reached number two in the Rolex Ranking – women’s world classification – has accumulated 21 professional titles in the LET and LPGA Tour, including the 2007 McDonald’s LPGA Championship and the 2013 Evian Championship, two greats, but her fondest memories have been forged by playing with passion and pride with her Solheim Cup friends.

“I am thrilled to be named captain of the Solheim Cup. It is the greatest honor of my career & rdquor ;, declared Pettersen. “My best golf memories are from the Solheim Cup. You are with your teammates, with your friends, and you have a single goal. You fight for your teammates and share unforgettable moments & rdquor ;.