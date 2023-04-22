Swarovski launched a collection of superheroes in precious crystals

Marvel becomes part of a treasure thanks to Swarovski. The Austrian jewelery house launched a superhero collection made with precious crystals, which includes figures such as Iron Man, Black Panther, Hulk, Spider-Man and Captain Marvel.

Other diamond-encrusted accessories include pendants, bracelets, rings and decals.

Marvel x Swarovski Iron Man

Giovanna Engelbert, creative director of the jewelry house, was in charge of presenting the collection.

“Stan Lee was a master storyteller. He has given the world some incredibly influential and exciting superheroes, so it has been a true honor to delve into these Marvel favorites and express his individual qualities with our crystals,” he said in a statement.

Marvel x Swarovski Spider-Man

The figures are 12.7 centimeters tall each, with between 578 and 955 colored crystals. A Spider-Man exhibit with more than 32,000 crystals stands out, hanging under a streetlight in New York.

The arachnid took 233 hours to complete, and will be delivered in a premium suitcase, complete with various complimentary accessories. Its value: 23 thousand dollars.

23 thousand dollars!

The value of other Marvel superheroes recreated by Swarovski

Marvel x Swarovski Hulk

Hulk retails for $700, while Iron-Man costs $600. A simple figure of Spider-Man costs $530, for $600 of Black Panther.

The edition of Captain Marvel has a value of 10 thousand dollars.

Marvel x Swarovski Captain Marvel

“Swarovski is proud to collaborate with Marvel to unite two beloved brands into one iconic jewelry and home collection,” said Peter Widmann, Swarovski’s director of B2B, collaboration and licensing.

“Both brands have a rich heritage, a long-standing legacy and are loved by customers around the world, which makes this the perfect collaboration,” insisted the executive.

In total there are 15 products made with crystals, available online on the Swarovski portal next.