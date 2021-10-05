This collection uncovers the next chapter in the Swatch Bioceramic story: two-thirds ceramic and one-thirds bioplastic.

Bioceramic has a silky feel and is extremely resilient, the best of both worlds. Three of the five watches in this new series feature elements made from biomaterials and are directly inspired by the space suits worn by NASA astronauts.

Big Bold Chrono Extravehicular

This model looks at the iconic white spacesuit for inspiration. First worn in 1983 by astronauts Story Musgrave and Donald Peterson, the white suits protect astronauts from the sun’s radiation. The white chronograph appears in a 47mm bioceramic case and bioplastic glass. The chronograph timer is not set to the usual full-hour marker, but ten seconds earlier, and has been highlighted in red as a nod to the countdown to take-off. The crown is located at 3 o’clock next to two buttons and the loops appear in red and blue, the hands with Swatch Glow and the NASA logo complete the design.

Big Bold Chrono Launch

The Advanced Crew Escape Suit in orange, also known as the Pumpkin Suit, inspires the Big Bold Chrono Launch watch. The watch’s bright orange color is identical to the highly visible suits astronauts wore to go into space. The orange chronograph appears in a 47mm bioceramic case and bioplastic glass. The chronograph timer is not set to the usual full-hour marker, but ten seconds ahead, and has been highlighted in red as a nod to the countdown to take-off. The crown is located at 3 o’clock next to two buttons and the belt loops appear in blue and white. The silver dial, Swatch Glow hands and the NASA logo complete the look.

Big Bold Jumpsuit

Remember the everyday blue overalls that astronauts wear to press conferences or when working at NASA facilities. The blue watch has a 47mm bioceramic case and a bioplastic crystal. The crown is located at 2 o’clock, and the belt loops appear in white. Needles with Swatch Glow and the NASA logo complete the design.

Take Me To The Moon New Gent and Space Race Gent

The cherries in Swatch’s Space collection are the Take Me To The Moon New Gent watches, with a transparent case, and Space Race Gent, with a silver mirror-effect dial.

