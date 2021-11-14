11/14/2021 at 23:24 CET

The players of the Spanish team were euphoric after the victory suffered in Spain-Sweden (1-0) that gave them direct qualification for the final phase of the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

The striker Álvaro Morata, who unleashed euphoria at the La Cartuja stadium with his target, made up for the criticism he had received for a long time. “It is where we had to be. Spain has to be in all the World Cups,” said the Juventus striker with pride. “When you win the ticket it is a joy”.

Regarding the complications they had to impose themselves on the Swedes, Morata stressed that “for some time it has been difficult to play against organized teams. There is no easy game.” He confessed that “we needed to qualify for the World Cup and win. We are a great group and we deserve it.”

On the difficulties that Spain has had to obtain the ticket to Qatar, he recalled that “surely, there will be some great team that would choose to win the World Cup that will stay out. The qualifying phase is difficult, it is difficult to go to play fields like the from Greece, “he recalled.

Dani Olmo: “The fans, incredible”

Dani Olmo, the author of the whiplash that crashed into the crossbar before Morata clinched the goal, highlighted the support of the Sevillian followers. “The support from the fans has been incredible, we are very happy.” And he acknowledged that “I felt relief with the goal. We had the game under control, but they could hurt us from set pieces.”

The RB Leipzig forward explained that before the game against Sweden “we were clear about what we were at stake, because going to the World Cup is something very big. Those who have already been to one have told us that it is an incredible experience. “Dani Olmo vindicated the National Team.”I believe that this group is no longer doubted. We have shown that we can do great things. “