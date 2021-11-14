11/14/2021 at 11:11 CET

Sergio Busquets faces this afternoon on the lawn of La Cartuja a very special match for him and the National Team: a Spain-Sweden in which it is at stake to secure a direct passport for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. And that of Ciutat Badia (Barcelona) He will do it with the incentive of being the captain of La Roja and equaling in caps (133) the one who has been his coach for a few days, a little boy from Barça and the national team such as Xavi Hernández.

At the pre-match press conference, ‘Busi’ was calm and radiant. Although not very fond of leading the way in front of the cameras, the Blaugrana midfielder was aware of the importance of the moment and was open as never and sincere as always when referring to the moment of the Selection, of Barça, of Xavi Hernández, which he reaches in the national team and his own future.

In the final part of an impressive career, always recognized by his teammates and especially by the coaches, Busquets is now also receiving unanimous recognition from the critics, as happened in the last European Championship.

With Pep Guardiola and Vicente Del Bosque

In reality, since Josep Guardiola gave him the alternative in 2008 at the Camp Nou, Sergio has been an untouchable at Barça and in Spain for his tactical intelligence and technical quality, a true coach located in the area of ​​the field where soccer is built and destroyed. Nobody like him to anticipate the opponent’s movements and to associate with his teammates when handling the ball.

Vicente del Bosque, at that time coach of La Roja, also saw immediately that he had to use his talent to consolidate the Spain that he had inherited from Luis Aragonés and that was already champion of Euro 2008.

Successful debut in Istanbul

Thus, at the beginning of 2009, after being summoned to a first duel against England in which he had no minutes, it was time for Sergio Busquets’ debut, on April 1. It was in a Group 5 match of the qualifying phase for the World Cup in South Africa 2010. Played at the Ali Sami Yen stadium in front of some 23,000 fans, of them about 200 Spaniards, Busquets entered in the 73rd minute for David Silva, when the duel it was registering an eerie 1-1.

Turkey had taken the lead in the 26th minute thanks to Senturk, who finished off an empty goal. The tie would not come until minute 63, when Xabi Alonso converted a penalty. And the triumph, agonizing, ‘exploded’ in the 90 + 2: Riera riveted at pleasure a pass from Dani Güiza. The first to celebrate the goal with Riera was Busi himself.That was the first victory for Spain in Turkey and the first joy for Sergio with the red jersey; in that 2009 he was on the way to conquer with the Barça Pep Team, first the treble and then the sextete. At that time the best midfield in history had been consolidated, totally ‘Made in La Masia’ and made up of Busi himself, Andrés Iniesta and Xavi Hernández, his great friend and partner and now, his coach. The rhombus was completed by none other than Leo Messi …

The dream of Qatar 2022

In the line-up of that Turkey-Spain was the base of the world champion team in South Africa 2010. Carles Puyol or Andrés Iniesta were absent, but Iker Casillas did play; Sergio Ramos, Marchena, Piqué, Capdevila; Silva (Busquets, m.74), Senna (Cazorla, m.67), Xabi Alonso, Xavi, Riera; and Fernando Torres (Güiza, m.85).

Now 12 years later, he assures that he goes day by day, but that he has rope for a while. Busquets dreams of playing a new World Cup, Qatar 2022; and, why not, be the veteran who was Marchena in that champion team that conquered the first World Cup star for Spain. In fact, Luis Enrique’s team has been very close to victory in the Eurocup and the Nations League and it is a team under construction. ‘Lucho’ in the National Team and Xavi in ​​Barça need an architect like Busi …