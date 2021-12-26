Nostalgia and love are the typical feelings of this season, as they always take you back to childhood and to that stage when we enjoy running down to see the gifts that Santa Claus had brought us.

And there was a time when we became obsessed with the best fashion toys, the same ones that would make you share with cousins ​​or friends in the middle of Christmas and help you wait for the arrival of the Three Kings.

What better way than to remember from the hand of El Heraldo USA one of the best stages of our childhood and the best gifts that we all wanted to have.

The best part of Christmas is the presents under the tree. Photo: .

Polly Pocket

Although Barbie was right at the top of the pyramid when it comes to toys, many of us were able to enjoy a cute and beautiful Polly Pocket, accompanied by all its accessories that brought out the creativity of many girls.

The famous doll accompanied thousands of girls throughout history. Photo: TVP

And they were so small and cute that many parents had to be on the lookout so that none of the toy accessories were lost.

The Furby

Although many have assured that they were somewhat terrifying, the beautiful toy that resembled a hamster or owl-like creature could not be missed and in 1998, it became an essential toy.

This was undoubtedly one of the toys most loved by all. Photo: TVP

Today, it is still one of the toys that continues to be liked by young and old, as well as the best option to give to your nephews or your children this Christmas.

Game boy

For all those gamers who have grown up with the evolution of video games, there was a dinosaur that we were all dying to have, and it was the first portable console, the Game Boy.

For those gamer at heart, the Game Boy was one of the most sought after. Photo: TVP

The eight-bit portable video game was developed by Nintendo and first released in April 1989, a toy that was a first for thousands of children at that time.

Barbie jeep

If there was one toy to empower every girl of the 90s, it was without a doubt Barbie’s Jeep truck, as it became the first battery-powered car to ride.

Every girl felt independent in her big truck. Photo: TVP

Cabbage patch

For those girls who always had the maternal instinct, what better training than to care for and love the famous Cabbage patch, because their design seemed to be inspired by a cartoon and immediately made you be a responsible mother.

Those girls who always had the maternal instinct, a Cabbage Patch was the best workout. Photo: TVP

Microhornito

This toy was the one that marked the era at the beginning of the century, as it was undoubtedly one of the most loved by thousands of girls around the American continent, since it is the Microhornito.

Every Chef had his childhood beginnings with this great article. Photo: TVP

And it is that until today it remains one of the favorites, because over 50 years, it has had more than 10 models and with the help of renowned chefs, it is inspired by real ovens that brought out the pastry chef that we all carry inside.

Toys my joy

We all grew up with the beautiful toy franchise my joy, because with them you could create anything, from balls to chemical experiments, they let the inspiration of thousands of children fly.

The imagination of everything flew with the toys of My joy. Photo: TVP

