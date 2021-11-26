“Luis Miguel: the series” not only became the link between the singer and his fans, but also opened several wounds and revealed great secrets that revolved around the interpreter of “Guilty or not.”

In 2016, Netflix approached the Mexican singer to bring his life up and down the stage to the streaming platform, from his controversial romances, his friendships and even the tragic disappearance of Marcela Basteri.

From the first installment, we saw a Luis Miguel played by Diego Boneta full of parties, vices, women and many more things that were already in the public domain, and one of the things that caught our attention was his group of friends.

“Bobby” was one of the characters that attracted the most attention in season number one, as he was the best friend of “Micky” and immediately the fans confirmed that it was the Mexican actor and businessman, Roberto Palazuelos.

The role of “Bobby” was one of the most criticized. Photo: Netflix.

According to the version of the actor, in “Luis Miguel: the series” they left him very badly off, since they branded him gossipy and resentful; It should be noted that since the premiere of the series, the “Black Diamond” showed his position against the image they put of him.

The sweet revenge of Roberto Palazuelos

The 54-year-old actor was a guest on Karla Díaz’s podcast “Pinky Promise” and shared how he found out about the series and the “white glove slap” he already gave to his former friend.

“They gave me a madriza … I was doing a series in Spain and suddenly, one morning a stream of insults began to reach me … in the series they say that we are going to Yuri’s wedding …”

Celebrities have not been seen since their teens. Photo: IG / lmxmlm / robertopalazuelosbadeaux

It should be noted that in one of the episodes of the successful Netflix production, “Bobby” went with “Micky” to the wedding of a singer and told his friend that he saw his girlfriend with his former partner, which according to the entrepreneur never happened.

“(Luis Miguel) tells me (in the series) ‘you are ungrateful, I took you to travel the world’. “What is he going to take me to travel the world! That did bother me, it goes away,” he clarified.

According to the businessman’s account, at some point he coincided with the brother of the “Sun”, Alejandro Basteri, and when he complained, “Alex” only told him that it was the writers’ fault, but everything indicates that the businessman already took letters in the case.

The “Black Diamond” have a bitter memory of the singer’s friendship. Photo: IG / robertopalazuelosbadeaux

“… But one thing I do tell you, in our show (Losing Trial). We just left a gift for Micky in the last chapter. With love,” he warned. “Revenge is a dish that should always be eaten cold.”

And it is that the “Black Diamond” assured that if the singer dares to tell him something about it, he would answer him in the same way as his brother: “It was the writers’ fault.”

Romance with Paulina Rubio

The businessman of Acapulco origin also shared something that very few knew, as he assured that in his youth, he was very much in love with nothing more and nothing less than the “Golden Girl.”

The “Tomorrow is forever” actor shared with Karla Díaz that as a young man he had a strong crush for Paulina Rubio, so much so that on one occasion he recorded a cassette with her favorite songs.

“… I was very much in love, I was very young and so instead of writing him a letter, one day I recorded a cassette for him,” Palazuelos said.

Later, the businessman’s heart broke when Paulina made everyone listen to the recording she had given him at a party.

“We were at a meal and suddenly they pass it on to the DJ and they put it on. And suddenly you hear … ‘Pau, I love you …'”, added Roberto.

The famous never got anywhere. Photo: IG / paulinarubio / robertopalazuelosbadeaux

