The actress Fernanda Castillo he flooded social networks with tenderness by sharing a photo of his little one Liam celebrating for the first time the tradition of Day of the Dead.

Through her Instagram account, the interpreter of Monica Robles In the series ‘The Lord of the Skies’, he shared three photographs in which he is seen Liam dressed as Jack.

“My little skull. Day of the Dead,” he wrote in the description of the images.

Instagram: @fernandacga

Immediately, the more than 6 millions of followers of the actress began to interact before the tender snapshots, adding more than 140 thousand ‘likes’.

“Wooooooooow !!! What a baby beauty!”; “The rockstar of the family! I’m bringing him to Hollywood !!!!”; “What a precious thing”; “My little favorite”; “Precious thing! A bottle full of everything for that boy!”; “What a beautiful prince”, and “He is the most beautiful boy I have proof and zero doubts”, were some of the comments.

The lives of Fernanda Castillo and Erik Hayser They took a 180-degree turn when they welcomed their first child, whom they decided to name Liam, in December of last year.

Since then, the Sonoran has shared with her fans the growth of her son, just on October 19, the actress shared in her networks the celebration of her baby’s tenth month with a tender cake and a loving message.

Instagram: @fernandacga

“Happy 10 months my baby! You are the most beautiful and fascinating thing in my life! I love you Liam,” she wrote in one of her stories.

He later shared an image of the cake from autumnal theme qIt had a scarecrow and a couple of pumpkins.

Despite the happiness of seeing her little one grow up, the actress recently revealed that she is afflicted by the fact that Liam is no longer “stuck” with her, because now that he is older he begins to explore everything around him and therefore to separate from his mom.

Instagram: @fernandacga

“I start to miss those days of having you attached to my chest, you are growing so fast !! You want to see everything and discover everything and sometimes I would like to stop time and hold you tight so that you never stop being my baby,” he wrote in a publication of Instagram.

Currently, Fernanda Castillo She is more than happy in her new role as a mother and is fully recovered from the serious medical complication that kept her hospitalized and away from her newborn for a few days.

Follow the Herald USA on Google News, CLICK HERE

The actress Fernanda Castillo he flooded social networks with tenderness by sharing a photo of his little one Liam celebrating for the first time the tradition of Day of the Dead.

Through her Instagram account, the interpreter of Monica Robles In the series ‘The Lord of the Skies’, he shared three photographs in which he is seen Liam dressed as Jack.

“My little skull. Day of the Dead,” he wrote in the description of the images.

Instagram: @fernandacga

Immediately, the more than 6 millions of followers of the actress began to interact before the tender snapshots, adding more than 140 thousand ‘likes’.

“Wooooooooow !!! What a baby beauty!”; “The rockstar of the family! I’m bringing him to Hollywood !!!!”; “What a precious thing”; “My little favorite”; “Precious thing! A bottle full of everything for that boy!”; “What a beautiful prince”, and “He is the most beautiful boy I have proof and zero doubts”, were some of the comments.

The lives of Fernanda Castillo and Erik Hayser They took a 180-degree turn when they welcomed their first child, whom they decided to name Liam, in December of last year.

Since then, the Sonoran has shared with her fans the growth of her son, just on October 19, the actress shared in her networks the celebration of her baby’s tenth month with a tender cake and a loving message.

Instagram: @fernandacga

“Happy 10 months my baby! You are the most beautiful and fascinating thing in my life! I love you Liam,” she wrote in one of her stories.

He later shared an image of the cake from autumnal theme qIt had a scarecrow and a couple of pumpkins.

Despite the happiness of seeing her little one grow up, the actress recently revealed that she is afflicted by the fact that Liam is no longer “stuck” with her, because now that he is older he begins to explore everything around him and therefore to separate from his mom.

Instagram: @fernandacga

“I start to miss those days of having you attached to my chest, you are growing so fast !! You want to see everything and discover everything and sometimes I would like to stop time and hold you tight so that you never stop being my baby,” he wrote in a publication of Instagram.

Currently, Fernanda Castillo She is more than happy in her new role as a mother and is fully recovered from the serious medical complication that kept her hospitalized and away from her newborn for a few days.

Follow the Herald USA on Google News, CLICK HERE