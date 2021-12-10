

The “suicide capsule” allows a person to control their death from within.

Photo: Exit International / Courtesy

Switzerland gave the green light to the so-called “suicide capsules”Large, 3D-printed artifacts that allow people to choose “where they want to die.”

The country’s medical review board announced the legalization of the “Sarco Suicide Pods”This week, which can be operated by the user from the inside.

Dr. Philip Nitschke, the developer of the capsules and founder of Exit International, a pro-euthanasia group, said the machines can be “towed anywhere for death” and one of the most positive characteristics of the capsules is that it can be transported to an “idyllic outdoor setting.”

Currently, the assisted suicide in Switzerland It means swallowing a capsule with a cocktail of controlled substances that puts a person into a deep coma before death.

The capsules are manufactured with a 3D printer. (Photo: Courtesy / Exit International)

How Assisted Death Capsules Work

But “Sarco” capsules, short for sarcophagus, allow a person to control their death within the capsule by rapidly reducing internal oxygen levels.

The person who intends to end his life must answer a series of prerecorded questions and then press a button that floods the interior with nitrogen. The oxygen level inside drops rapidly from 21% to 1%. After death, the capsule can be used as a coffin.

“We want to remove any type of psychiatric review from the process and allow the individual to control the method themselves,” Nitschke said.

“Our goal is to develop an artificial intelligence detection system to establish the mental capacity of the person. Naturally, there is a lot of skepticism, especially on the part of psychiatrists ”.

“The benefit to the person using it is that they don’t have to get any permission, they don’t need a special doctor to try to put a needle in them, and they don’t need to get difficult medications,” Nitschke said at a Sarco rally last year.

Nitschke said that his method of death is painless and that the person will feel a bit disoriented and / or euphoric before losing consciousness.

He added that people using the capsule will not feel any kind of suffocation or suffocation in the low-oxygen environment. Rather, “they will feel their best.”

He said there are only two pod prototypes, but a third machine is now being printed, and he hopes this method will be available to the Swiss public next year.

Assisted suicide is also legal in the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg and Canada, while in Spain, there is a lot of uncertainty about the legalization of euthanasia.

In fact, in that country, an 83-year-old woman committed suicide by throwing herself out of her window last month in the city of Zaragoza, Spain, after her request for euthanasia was rejected.

