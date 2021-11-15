Ah, the magic of cinema. Increasingly advanced. Now Marvel can capture all of your expressions and store them on their hard drives to have an interpretation of you whenever they want.. That’s what Sylvester Stallone has shown in an interesting Instagram post.

The actor has explained the process of capturing expressions that he has undergone before entering the filming of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’. Recording himself in a kind of space booth, sitting in front of dozens of cameras, the actor said the following: “A very sensitive team that records every expression you may have, to be able to duplicate it if you are not available.”

Stallone confirms, incidentally, his presence in the third installment directed by James Gunn. He was already in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’ playing Stakar Ogord, captain of the Ravagers who freed Yondu (Michael Rooker) from slavery but later exiled him upon learning that he had trafficked children. It was a small role, more the result of the friendship he maintains with Gunn, which also led him to participate in ‘The Suicide Squad’, giving his voice to King Shark. We will see how much weight Stakar is this time.

A long way

A few days ago James Gunn announced with a photo on Twitter that he has started filming this, which will be his last Marvel movie (or so he said). The trilogy of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ will end with this installment that almost did not happen due to some controversial old tweets that caused his dismissal by Disney.

It’s been a strange & long & at times challenging journey to get here, but the obstacles along the way have only made this moment more blissful. Back on set with my Guardians family for the first day of shooting # gotgvol3 pic.twitter.com/DrF8ZV8bvz ? James Gunn (@JamesGunn) November 8, 2021

“Getting here has been a strange, long and sometimes difficult journey, but the obstacles along the way have only made this moment happier.. Back on set with my Guardians family for the first day of filming. “

Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Karen Gillan, Dave Bautista and Pom Klementieff return, and they are joined by Chukwudi Iwuji (who participates in ‘The Peacemaker’, spin-off series of ‘The Suicide Squad’) and Will Poulter. The role of the former is unknown, but we know that Poulter will play Adam Warlock, an important comic book character. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is scheduled to hit theaters in 2023.