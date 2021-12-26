Sylvia Pasquel reveals her mother Silvia Pinal’s health status | .

After it became known that Silvia Pinal had to be admitted to a hospital south of the CDMX, the information has been emerging, it is known that when he got there he did not know that he was infected but when he underwent a test he discovered it, now his daughter Silvia Pasquel He was in charge of revealing what the true health situation of his mother is.

It was through the official account of Instagram of the famous where he revealed details about his mother’s health, in addition to accompanying him with a message of Christmas to celebrate and celebrate that the first actress is stable.

That’s right, it seems to be recovering calmly, so Pasquel was in charge of thanking the people who are watching Pinal, whom we will have back very soon and probably for much longer.

“I want to thank all your love, all your affection and all the good vibes in these moments that we are going through. This Christmas has made us reflect and realize how lucky we are to have my mother’s presence, I want you to know that she is well, is calm and is stronger than ever. We really need our “Diva” but everything is going to get better and we will have her back. There is Silvia Pinal for a whileHave no doubt of that ”.

In addition, Michelle Salas also decided to celebrate and thank this Christmas for the blessings it has: this Christmas I cannot find so many words, I would like to because there is a small void in me. And although I am calm that everything is fine, the lack that she makes me and is essential to achieve absolute happiness in me “, he commented.



Sylvia Pasquel revealed that her mother Silvia Pinal is stable and that she will be with us for a long time to come.

Stephanie Salas also thanked the Pinal dynasty for the expressions of affection in these difficult times and said the following.

“What can I tell you, it has been a very intense Christmas time but a lot of learning, I just know that adversity has always made me stronger. The emergency makes us see everything with more clarity of intensity. Thanks to all who have been at the foot of the canyon and to all of you for your good wishes, support and affection, “he wrote.

In these unexpected moments but that arrived to close the year, the Pineda family is hopeful and of course motivated to move on and receive her as soon as she leaves the hospital with all the joy in the world.