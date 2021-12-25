Sylvia Pasquel spoke about the state of health of Silvia Pinal in the framework of the December holidays. The 90-year-old actress has been hospitalized since last Wednesday after contracting COVID-19, so she could not enjoy Christmas dinner as usual, at home and with her relatives.

It was during the afternoon of December 22 when the renowned actress was admitted to the Médica Sur hospital, located in Mexico City, after suffering from alterations in her blood pressure. Already inside the hospital, he maintained physical contact with his relatives until the medical staff informed them that the matriarch of the family had tested positive for coronavirus, so he remains in isolation so far.

Due to the situation, the presenter of Woman, Real Life Cases, had to spend Christmas Eve and celebrate Christmas from her room in the hospital. Sylvia Pasquel declared, in an interview that she gave to Venga la Alegría, that everyone would try to be in constant communication with the actress through an electronic device.

During the night yesterday, Pasquel shared a brief update on her mother’s health status through the Christmas message she wrote on her Instagram account for her followers. The actress of How poor are so rich pointed out that Silvia Pinal is stable and calm.

“This Christmas has made us reflect and realize how fortunate we are to have my mom’s presence, I want you to know that she is well, is calm and is stronger than ever. We really need our Diva, but everything is going to get better and we will have her back. There is Silvia Pinal for a while, have no doubt about that! ”, He posted.

In addition, the 72-year-old artist expressed thanks to all those who have sent her messages for the speedy recovery of the famous actress from the Golden Age of Mexican Cinema and wished everyone a happy holiday season.

“I want to thank all your love, all your affection and all your good vibes in these moments that we are going through […] I hope that a lot of love, a lot of health, and above all a lot of family unity come to your houses. I love you with all my heart, God bless you and be very happy! ”He added.

Stephanie Salas also took to her Instagram profile to share her feelings regarding her grandmother’s health and thanked her for all the expressions of affection that her followers on the platform have sent her.

“What can I tell you: they have been some very intense Christmas days but a lot of learning… I just know that adversity has always made me stronger. The emergency makes us see everything with more clarity and intensity !!! ”, he wrote.

Michelle Salas was not left behind, she regretted that she could not enjoy this special date as she would have liked due to her great-grandmother’s health problem and called on all the people who follow her on networks to continue respecting the health measures preventive measures and thus avoid more infections of Coronavirus.

“This Christmas I can’t find as many words as I would like because there is a little void in me. And although I am calm that everything is fine, the lack that she makes me and that my loved ones make me is essential to achieve absolute happiness in me, “he posted on Instagram.

It should be noted that so far it is unknown if any other member of the Pinal dynasty is infected, because despite the fact that Covid tests were carried out, they will wait a few more days to obtain a much more accurate result.

