11/01/2021 at 10:00 CET

One of our biggest concerns today is that our children may be hooked on technology. They wake up, and before putting one foot out of bed, they are already consulting the WhatsApp. The first thing they do before bed is look at Instagram. While they eat? Yes, also, many do not let go of their cell phone not even to eat. And this hitch can turn into an addiction.

In fact, the Ministry of Health has included addictions to new technologies in the National Addiction Plan, and has warned that 18% of the population between the ages of 14 and 18 make an abusive use of new technologies.

Social media works in a similar way to drugs

Many times we ask ourselves: how is it possible that our son or daughter dedicates so much time to this social network? What makes it so interesting? Why does your content “hook & rdquor; so much?

The answer is simple: social networks are designed so that people spend as much time as possible within them. That is one of its main objectives, because the very existence of the social network depends on it.

“We created Facebook to generate addicts,” acknowledged Sean Parker, co-founder of Facebook, at a medical event in Philadelphia, which gives us a first idea of ​​why our children seem to be hooked on social networks.

“Social media works in a similar way to drugs or alcohol in our brain. Every time a person uses cocaine, marijuana, has sex, watches pornography, plays video games & mldr; experience pleasure. And pleasure is regulated in the brain by various hormones, but mainly by dopamine & rdquor ;, the psychiatrist Marian Rojas Estapé told us in one of our events. “And every time I receive a like, I have micro-sparks of dopamine in my brain”, the psychiatrist Marian Rojas Estapé told us in this interview.

Signs that our child may be hooked on technology

Against this background, many parents wonder how we can detect that our child is hooked on technology. In this sense, Marc Masip, psychologist and Director of Desconecta, a center specializing in the treatment of addictions to technologies, mobiles and video games, urges us to differentiate between abuse or irresponsible use and addiction. “It is very difficult to distinguish it, because it is not like drugs, in the case of technology, its use is standardized, but we can attend to a series of risk signs.

You spend too much time in the room You get angry or change your mood if the use of your device is restricted at any given time You get an excessive bill or network payments without permission You have sudden emotional changes You talk or text each other on the phone without rest. Uses the mobile / pc in inappropriate places and / or at odd hours. There is a lack of communication with the family. His school performance is significantly reduced. He stops doing activities that he used to do in order to be able to spend more time connected.