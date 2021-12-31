T-Systems Multimedia Solutions (MMS) has purchased an undisclosed number of DOT tokens, the native currency of the Polkadot Blockchain.

With this purchase, Polkadot is the fourth Blockchain project, in which the company invests. Previously, T-Systems MMS had also invested in Chainlink, Dapper Labs and CELO.

By the way, Deutsche Telekom is one of the world’s leading integrated telecommunications companies. With 242 million mobile subscribers, 27 million fixed network lines and 22 million broadband lines.

Similarly, the subsidiary T-Systems, with around 28,000 employees, offers end-to-end integrated IT solutions. Driving the digital transformation of companies in all industries and the public sector. Therefore, his endorsement of Polkadot demonstrates a growing interest in the ecosystem.

As a curious fact, the announcement does not include information on the number of DOT tokens acquired by T-Systems MMS.

According to CoinMarketCap, DOT, the native token of the Polkadot network, is ranked No. 10 by market capitalization. With a current valuation of more than $ 27 billion.

In particular, Deutsche Telekom reported through a press release, that its subsidiary T-Systems MMS will use its infrastructure to participate in the public Blockchain Polkadot network as a validator. Reason why it has acquired the DOT cryptocurrency, admitting interoperability between decentralized Blockchain networks.

Solve the lack of interoperability

Consequently, Polkadot aims to solve the lack of interoperability between Blockchains, which today are often data silos. Indeed, Polkadot’s central chain and its relay chain coordinate the interactions between different parallel networks, called Parachains.

So, by participating in the Polkadot network as a validator, T-Systems MMS supports the secure and reliable exchange of messages between independent Blockchains.

Open Telekom used to protect infrastructure

Indeed, Deutsche Telekom will use the Open Telekom Cloud service to ensure the secure operation of the infrastructure. Above all, Open Telekom Cloud complies with the strict legal requirements for security and compliance in Europe.

In this regard, Frank Leibiger, Head of Cloud Computing Communication said: “T Systems MMS will use Open Telekom Cloud. Which complies with strict security requirements and compliance with the European legal framework. In addition, which, with its independence, will provide decentralization, the main characteristic of a Blockchain network.

Likewise, Dr. Andreas Dittrich, Director of the Center for Blockchain Solutions at T-Systems MMS said: “As Deutsche Telekom, we have always supported the collaboration of people and companies, now also with decentralized technologies.”

In addition, he added: “Polkadot is a heterogeneous network of multiple chains. That allows several Blockchains of different characteristics to carry out arbitrary communications between chains under shared security. We fully believe in this future vision of a connected world.

