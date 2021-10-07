10/07/2021 at 11:34 PM CEST

The Indian Wells tournament has begun to claim the first Spanish victims in the final draw. In the first round, the fratricidal duel between Carlos Taberner and Jaume Munar, who fell in favor of the first by a double 6-3.

This victory supposes the first triumph in a Masters 1000 for the Valencian, whose next opponent is a ‘bogeyman’: seed number 4 Andrey Rublev. The Russian will present more opposition than Munar, somewhat blurred yesterday. The Spaniard gave up his first two services in the first set and was already in tow. The second heat began with another break against and was not responsive.

Together with Munar Feliciano López also packed his bags, who succumbed to American Tommy Paul 6-3, 7-6 (3). The Toledo, from less to more, came to force the tie break in the second set when he had it more against the ropes although could not extend one more sleeve the meeting. Despite his recent 40th birthday, Feli continues to show resistance despite the fact that yesterday he missed the first set in just half an hour, giving up the break in the sixth game.

This next morning Spanish time other members of ‘La Armada’ will start their way in Indian Wells. Roberto Carballés faces the Argentine Renzo Olivo and Alexander Davidovich American Steve Johnson. For their part, tomorrow they enter the fray Pedro Martínez, Albert Ramos and Pablo Andújar.

In the women’s team, the grenadine Nuria Parrizas This morning he will start his way against the American Lauren Davis. Paula Badosa and Garbiñe Muguruza will not play until Saturday.