They have created a limited edition watch featuring Nintendo’s most famous character, who now owns the TAG Heuer Connected watch.

When TAG Heuer and Super Mario join forces, anyone knows that the result will be a watch that will bring new emotions to both the world of watchmaking and video games and with which fans of both brands will try at all costs. An alliance between Super Mario and the TAG Heuer Connected model. The result? A watch with its own personality that brings creativity and bold style to the collections of the avant-garde Swiss watch brand. Fearless, emblematic, the hero comes to life in this luxury smartwatch, a model full of dynamism that combines sport, technology and elegance. With this collaboration, the TAG Heuer Connected watch offers its wearers a fun new way to intensify personal activity and motivate themselves as they reach goals throughout the day.

Generations of gamers have grown up with Super Mario, which since 1985 has sold more than 370 million video games. Since the first Super Mario Bros. game, released in Japan in 1985, this character – wearing a red cap and blue overalls – has become a recognizable figure around the world.

Pure watchmaking tradition

The centerpiece of this alliance, the TAG Heuer Connected watch, is a unique combination of the refinement and elegance of a watch inspired by chronographs and manufactured in the purest watchmaking tradition, with a next-generation digital experience, custom designed and performance oriented. Offer customers an eye-catching and versatile wristwatch to enhance their personal lifestyle, from daily connected services to immersive sports experiences.

Super Mario interactive sphere

Thanks to the TAG Heuer Connected watch, action is at the center of this collaboration between TAG Heuer and Super Mario. This new digital creation, which combines luxury and sport with fun features on the go, encourages the user to get out and intensify their physical activity with Mario, to be rewarded for the pleasure and satisfaction of marking their progress.

Mario himself is always on the move, be it running and jumping or playing sports like golf or tennis. Its rhythm and active personality stimulate the user of this smartwatch to also enjoy movement. The dial gains more vitality and animation as the user increases their activity, and so this edition of the TAG Heuer Connected model keeps changing with the rhythm of the user’s progress, a fun and motivating way to not lose activity throughout the day.

Animations for incentives

The animations are based on the incentive system of video games: Mario welcomes the user in the morning and, as the day progresses and steps accumulate in the account, the user unlocks rewards in each phase of the objective of the game. day –25%, 50%, 75% and 100% -, being able to see a different animation on the dial each time. The animations reflect famous objects from Super Mario: at 3, the Super Mushroom that makes Mario grow; at 6, the pipeline that allows you to travel fast; at 9 o’clock, the superstar that makes him invincible comes on! And, upon reaching 100% of the daily step goal, Mario climbs the flagpole, another iconic action in the video game. The idea is inspired by the famous “easter egg” concept, well known to any gamer: hiding actions and surprises that work as perks in the video game.

The interactive dial is pre-installed in the TAG Heuer Connected Super Mario Limited Edition watch, but TAG Heuer will also make it available to other editions of the TAG Heuer Connected model later on.

The TAG Heuer Connected x Super Mario Limited Edition watch

The limited edition TAG Heuer Connected Super Mario is packed with exclusives, both in the digital experience it offers and on the watch itself. The interface has been completely redesigned with the colors of Super Mario. For this limited edition, the famous TAG Heuer Connected watch faces have been reinterpreted with special Super Mario versions: four watch faces redesigned to integrate specific details related to the character.

The timing dial offers a new look, with the retro elements of the 1985 version of Super Mario Bros. and the Mario character, all pixelated. Two versions of the Heuer 02 dial have also been created exclusively for this edition: a fun variation that uses Super Mario’s iconic red and blue colors, and another, more classic, with subtle allusions to Super Mario’s red cap. Finally, the Orbital sphere replaces its neural network with characteristic elements of Super Mario, which rotate in a beautiful movement with hypnotic force.

Also the exterior of this TAG Heuer Connected Limited Edition is designed with exclusive and subtle references for Super Mario fans. The graduation of the bezel, the push-buttons and the crown logo incorporate lacquered elements in the famous red color of the Super Mario cap, so that the watch instantly stands out from the basic collection. The bezel shows three unmistakable symbols at the three, six and nine o’clock positions, which are related to the Super Mario objects that appear in the animations of the sphere and that the user can unlock or discover only if they reach their goals throughout the day.

With a new look and in stainless steel, the watch case has two interchangeable straps, both in the characteristic red color of Super Mario: one, in elegant black leather on red rubber; the sporty option, in matching red perforated rubber. Mario’s “M” is engraved on the buckles and crown. Finally, the screw-down caseback bears the special ‘TAG Heuer x Super Mario Limited Edition’ inscription.

The TAG Heuer Connected x Super Mario Limited Edition watch comes in a box designed exclusively for this collaboration. Also includes a red Super Mario travel case. The edition, limited to 2,000 watches, will be available only from July 15, 2021 in TAG Heuer boutiques and on www.tagheuer.com for select areas.

TAG Heuer Connected Sport and Wellness

With the third generation of the TAG Heuer Connected model, the brand has consolidated its leading position in the luxury smartwatch category. Manufactured in the finest watchmaking tradition, the model is an unrivaled combination of elegance – using premium materials and highly sophisticated finishes – and state-of-the-art digital technique offering personalized, performance-oriented services. The remarkable versatility of the TAG Heuer Connected watch allows it to adapt to any type of lifestyle, thanks to its daily services connected through Wear OS by Google * and the unsurpassed sports experiences through the TAG Heuer Sport app. The TAG Heuer Sport app, the result of its own development, provides detailed information on the user’s results when, for example, they run, swim, ride a bike, walk or do fitness. Now, golfers can also enjoy the new feature to enhance their strategy recently added to the TAG Heuer Golf app. Finally, the new Wellness function allows the user to stay in shape by communicating changes in their biometric data during daily exercise.

