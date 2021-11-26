In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Black Friday is the perfect date to get ahead of Christmas gifts taking into account stock problems and sales.

This year you have to be careful with Christmas gifts because if you are careless, you run out of them. And it is that with the problems of lack of components and the queues of containers (although it seems that it improves) that exists, the result is products that take between 2-3 weeks to 2 months to arrive.

Yes, there are already up to two months of waiting in many very popular products in the world of technology such as, for example, the iPhone 13 Pro or some Amazon Echo models. That is why we recommend that you take advantage of Black Friday to do your Christmas shopping.

Discover the best offers and discounts that you will find on Amazon, MediaMarkt, PcComponentes, El Corte Inglés and many more during Black Friday 2021.

Being proactive is worth two, and if we also add the advantages of buying in one of the times with more discounts that exist, you are being cautious and intelligent because you are going to save a lot of money.

We have chosen some of the most popular Christmas gifts that you can give, but always with the arrival date in mind. It could be next week or maybe in a couple of weeks, but always before December 24th.

A premium mobile: iPhone 13

iPhone 13 at Amazon

This is one of the most critical and sensitive products for the Christmas season. Although Apple has stepped on the accelerator to prioritize the iPhone 13 there are still many problems finding stock.

Peace of mind because there are options. Right now there is a iPhone 13 128GB in black on Amazon for 909 euros (its official price), but it is the only one of this capacity that would arrive before Christmas.

We have found a rarity, almost as if to make a wish: An iPhone 13 Pro on sale! We haven’t seen one for months due to lack of stock and now MediaMarkt has the 128GB version for 1,109 euros.

An Android mobile: POCO X3 Pro

POCO X3 Pro on Amazon

Everybody is obsessed with him POCO X3 Pro and it is not for less. This mobile is powerful, has a good screen, autonomy, cameras and costs less than 200 euros.

Not bad for a smartphone with a 6.67-inch screen and 120Hz refresh rate, a Snapdragon 860 processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage and a 48-megapixel camera. A safe bet.

A cheap mobile: Xiaomi Redmi 10

Xiaomi Redmi 10 on Amazon

If you are looking for a mobile to give as a gift and that will not break your wallet, how about this Xiaomi Redmi 10? In our analysis it has come out well and does not have bad characteristics for a mobile that now costs less than 150 euros.

This mobile has a MediaTek Helio G88 processor, 4 GB of RAM, 64 GB of expandable storage with microSD card, a 50 megapixel main camera, 5000mAh battery and fast charging.

For book lovers: Amazon Kindle

This e-book reader is the most affordable on Amazon. It weighs little and also now includes a highly demanded feature such as the backlit screen.

Amazon’s e-book reader, the most famous Amazon Kindle, is also on sale during Black Friday and is also having certain stock issues. Right now you can get this version in black for 69.99 euros.

The delivery date is not immediate, it happens to December 5 onwards, so if you want to give this ebook reader as a gift, you should hurry.

Best console: Xbox Series S

Xbox Series S at Amazon

If you wanted to buy a PlayStation 5 you should know that it is more difficult than ever. Not only do they continue to have a global stock problem, it must also be added that during the Christmas season there is more demand.

The same happens with Xbox Series X. That is why the best option for those looking for a new console is to opt for the Xbox Series S, which combined with Game Pass, is one of the best gaming options of the moment.

It is on sale on Amazon for 269.50 euros and Game Pass Ultimate for 3 months can be obtained for 38.99 euros, also on Amazon.

Handheld console: Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch OLED at MediaMarktNintendo Switch OLED at AmazonNintendo Switch at Amazon

Another option from the gaming world that makes a perfect gift for Christmas is the Nintendo Switch. Unfortunately the new Nintendo Switch OLED is difficult to find, although not impossible. Therefore, if you are able to find the OLED version in stock, go for it. If not, the older generation is still just as good.

Right now you can find a Nintendo Switch OLED for 349 euros in MediaMarkt. It is also available (intermittently) on Amazon for 349 euros.

Get this Nintendo Switch neon and a 1-year code from Switch Online for only 299.98 euros.

A smartwatch: Huawei Watch 3 Active

Huawei Watch 3 Active in AmazonHuawei Watch 3 Active in Huawei Spain

Huawei Watch 3 Active It is a good smartwatch that is compatible with both Android phones and iPhones.

This new model that came out a short time ago and that we have already been able to test has a premium design, good autonomy of up to 5 days, GPS for sports tracking and advanced functions for athletes.

It is a very complete watch that now costs 279 euros in Huawei’s online store in Spain with free shipping. On Amazon it is also available for 314 euros with free shipping.

A good Smart TV: Samsung QLED Q60A 50 “

50 “Samsung QLED Q60A at Amazon

Samsung Smart TVs are a good choice, but if it also has a QLED panel, much better. The image quality of the QLED, with a high level of brightness, more vibrant colors and deeper blacks, are the perfect combination to enjoy your favorite programs.

This 50-inch Samsung QLED Q60A Smart TV with 4K, HDR10 +, integrated Alexa and Tizen as an operating system, is discounted by 300 euros on Amazon. It’s a Black Friday bargain for only 579 euros.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.