It was on December 12 when terrible news hit the front pages of the media, as Vicente Fernández had lost the battle and died at 81 years of age.

And it was during four months that the famous singer had to deal with Guillain Barré syndrome, which was diagnosed after a spectacular fall that he suffered at the “Tres Potrillos” ranch.

The ranchera music star was transferred from his home in August to a hospital in Guadalajara, Jalisco and months later, his remains returned to rest at home.

Both his widow, Doña Cuquita ”and his four children, allowed thousands of fans to accompany them to bid farewell to the last representative of ranchera music.

And it is that through social networks, his children and grandchildren broke the hearts of thousands of fans with the images they posted to fire the singer, from their children to their grandchildren continue to mourn the death of the Mexican interpreter.

One of those who has been most affected is Alejandro Fernández, who also plans to continue honoring his father’s legacy with his great talent on stage.

Days before the death of “Don Chente”, the “Foal” was able to return to give concerts at the National Auditorium, where he was very affected and worried about his father’s state of health, without imagining that it was the last days life of the interpreter.

During the funeral he tried to be strong for his family, and special for his mother, but could not hold back the tears and ended up crying while singing a song next to his father’s body.

Now, the interpreter of songs such as “Tantita pena”, “Caballero” and “Nube viajera” once again uses his networks to remember his father, as well as remind his fans of the importance of sharing with the family.

… I forgot to live …

It was through his official Instagram profile that Alejandro shared the video of the song, “Me olvidé de vivir”, a song that he sang in duet with his father and was released in 2013.

From playing with feelings so much Living on applause wrapped in dreams From shouting my songs to the wind so much I’m not like yesterday I don’t know what I feel anymore I forgot to live I forgot to live I forgot to live I forgot to live From singing to love so much And life I ran out of love One night of a day

And it is that not only the lyrics have brought tears to his fans, but rather the amount of memory that the official video has, in which you can see several unpublished images of his father, Vicente Fernández.

In the photographs and videos you can see a boy and young Alejandro next to his famous father, as well as many others from the “Foal” next to his children, images that undoubtedly hurt the Fernández family more than ever.

“And it only remains to say that they love and take advantage of every second to their loved ones. Remind them how important they are to you and enjoy them daily. I always enjoyed mine ”.

It was the text that accompanied the publication that has already exceeded one million likes on the platform, and you can read comments from celebrities such as Alicia Machado, Thalía, David Bisbal, Ana Brenda Contreras and more stars who sent their condolences.

