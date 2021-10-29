In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

This feeder provides 4 meals a day for your pet and can play a personal audio message to call your dog or cat.

Our pets are part of our family and it is our responsibility to feed them well. But there are times when this is not possible due to personal situations, work or many other reasons. That is why automatic feeders can be your best helper to take care of your dog or cat.

The Puppy Kitty 7-liter automatic feeder It is the solution you were looking for so that your pet always has food on his plate, regardless of the day or time.

Feed your pet up to 4 meals a day automatically and with an audio message. It has a 7 liter tank and configuration with an LED display.

The capacity of this automatic feeder is 6.5 to 7 liters of food. Perfect if you buy medium food bags or to insert half of a large 12 kilo bag.

Scheduling allows you to choose the number of meals you want it to eject, with a maximum of 4 per day. You can too adjust the number of servings per meal, each being 10 grams.

This customization allows you to adjust the food for each type of animal and even the number of servings that can be different during the day or in the afternoon or night.

Count with one security system so that not even the smartest dog or the hungriest cat is able to access the inner bucket. You have to press a button and pull the lid to be able to open the lid and access its interior.

You can record an audio message so that every time the feeder is activated your pet recognizes your voice and knows that it is time to eat.

