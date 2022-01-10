01/10/2022 at 21:48 CET

Take-Two Interactive, the video game publisher that owns Rockstar and 2K Games, is to acquire social game developer Zynga in a deal valued at 11.7 billion euros. The cash and shares transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023, pending approval by antitrust authorities.

Take-Two Interactive’s acquisition of Zynga marks the company’s foray into the mobile gaming market. Take-Two is behind some of the best-known game series, such as Grand Theft Auto, Red Dead Redemption, BioShock, Borderlands, and NBA 2K.

Meanwhile, Zynga has a pretty large portfolio of its own, with titles like Facebook’s FarmVille. The mobile game developer also created the popular Words With Friends, which eventually made its way to Messenger. The company is also set to launch a game similar to Among Us on Snapchat, called Revamp.

“Combining Zynga’s expertise on next-generation and mobile platforms with Take-Two’s best capabilities and intellectual property will allow us to advance even further in our mission to connect the world through games“said Frank Gibeau, CEO of Zynga.

The acquisition of Take-Two for the exchange rate in euros is 11.7 billion euros is one of the largest in the history of video games, by a fairly large margin, even ahead of the purchase of Bethesda for 6.6 billion euros from Microsoft, which ended last March, and Tencent’s acquisition for 7.54 billion euros of a majority stake in Supercell.