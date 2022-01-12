01/12/2022 at 20:23 CET

Barça coach Sarunas Jasikevicius said that Thursday’s game at the Palau Blaugrana against Turkish Anadolu Efes “is a very nice challenge.” “It is a new opportunity in front of our people, a very nice challenge. We are both very good teams and hopefully we can give joy to our fans, “he declared. this Tuesday the Lithuanian coach.

Asked about the growing rivalry between Turks and Catalans, who already met in the last final with an Ottoman victory, Jasikevicius looked to the present: “Right now we are not in a moment to think about fighting for the competition. There are many, many teams that are trying to survive. We are confident that we can come up with options at the end of the season, “he said.

The Lithuanian coach acknowledged that the foreign pair formed by the Serbian Vasilije Micic and American Shane Larkin form “one of the most powerful perimeters in the Euroleague”.

Great atmosphere at the Palau

“It is the perimeter that led them to win the Euroleague. Clearly it is a very difficult job for ours, but we are two teams of ‘Final Four‘, this cannot be easy, it has to be difficult and more in the conditions in which we are “, valued the Barcelona coach.

Follow the entire Euroleague exclusively on DAZN. Subscribe now, you have a free trial month!

Jasikevicius also referred to the support of the fans: “I think the Palau loves this team a lot, the atmosphere seems to be getting better and better. I know that for the Palau losing is fucking and this lowers the atmosphere a bit, it is normal, but in general we should be very happy with how people are with the team. “

Finally, the Lithuanian coach was proud of “the spirit of war” that Barça showed in Tuesday’s defeat against AX Armani Exchange Milan (73-75) and said that “right now the priority is to recover freshness.

Sanli, before his former team

For his part, center Sertac Sanli, who this summer signed for Barça from Anadolu Efes, said he had not yet spoken with his former teammates, although he did not rule out doing so after the last training session this afternoon.

“Of course it is special for me to play against Anadolu Efes. It will always be because it is the team where I started and with them I won the Euroleague. I need to lower my feelings, be a professional and do my job, “said the Turk.

Sanli acknowledged that he would like to repeat his personal performance in the victory of the first round in Istanbul (93-95), where he was the best player with 22 points, although he clarified that “The goal is victory and it will be difficult against the champions.”