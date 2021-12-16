12/16/2021 at 22:14 CET

Suffering has been what Betis went through at the El Prado Stadium against Talavera. Manuel Pellegrini’s men rescued the victory in extra time and took the tie 2-4, but nothing was easy. The local team had several clear options and Joel appeared to avoid the debacle.

SUCH

BET

Talavera

R. Miño; Monroy (Dani Pichín, 83 ‘), Bourdal, Fernández, Gongora; Romero (Ceberio, 64 ‘), Ortega (Calvo, 64’); Anon (Choco, 97 ‘), Díaz, Martín (Perales, 74’); Rodrigues (Gomes, 74 ‘).

Real Betis

Joel Robles; Ruibal, Pezzella (V. Ruíz, 115 ‘), González, Miranda (A. Moreno, 92’); Guido Rodríguez, Carvalho (Willian José, 92 ‘); Rodri (Lainez, 64 ‘), Joaquín (Canales, 68’), Tello (Juanmi, 69 ‘); Borja Iglesias.

Goals

1-0 M. 7 Gongora. 1-1 M. 14 Borja Iglesias. 1-2 M. 61 Joaquin. 2-2 M. 89 Perales. 2-3 M. 116 Lainez. 2-4 M. 119 Channels.

Referee

Hernández Hernández (Canary). TA: Anon (64 ‘), Martín (70’), Dani Pichín (106 ‘), Fernández (114’) / Juanmi (101 ‘).

Incidents

1/32 of the final of the Copa del Rey. El Prado Stadium. 4,000 viewers.

Before 10 ‘, Talavera was already ahead thanks to a penalty from Góngora, who picked up Joel’s foul in the area and won with his shot hitting the post. The explosion of the stadium did not scare Betis, which reached the tie by way of Borja Iglesias. And it seemed that they would continue long, but no.

Because after the equalizer the local had several. Borja Díaz and Rodrigo scared the Andalusians, who did not know where the blows were coming from. But the break was good to breathe and jump to the second half to take the advantage with a penalty to William Carvalho. Joaquín did not fail and put the balance in favor of his own by 1-2.

And in the throes of regulation time, Perales hit a loose ball after Ceberio’s shot and unleashed the madness that aimed for epic night. He looked good in extra time, but they diluted as the minutes passed.

There, Diego Lainez arrived, 4 ‘from the end of the game, to seal the 2-3 that killed the game. And Sergio Canales ended up burying the brave Talavera. Betis is already in the sixteenth.