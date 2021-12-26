

Women can now only travel accompanied by a man from a direct family.

Photo: HECTOR RETAMAL / . / .

The Taliban announced this Sunday that women who want to travel long distances must be accompanied by a man from his close family, a further sign of the regime’s toughening, despite his initial promises.

The recommendation, issued by the Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice and circulated on social networks, also asks drivers and taxi drivers to accept women in their vehicles only if they wear an “Islamic veil”.

“Women who travel more than 72 kilometers (44.7 miles) cannot make the trip if they are not accompanied by a close family member,” said the Ministry spokesman, Sadeq Akif Muhajir, who specified that the companion must be a man. .

Empty promises about restrictions on women

Since coming to power in August, the Taliban imposed various restrictions on women and girls, despite initial promises that his regime would be less strict than the first (1996-2001).

During that first government, the Taliban forced women to wear the burqa, they could not leave home without a man and were not allowed to work or study.

The Taliban imposed various restrictions on women and girls. (Photo: Hector RETAMAL / .)

Criticisms from Human Rights Watch

When they returned to power in August, the Taliban, who need the recognition of the international community and humanitarian aid, had declared that they would be more open than during their previous period.

“We see a little more every day who the Taliban really are, what their views are on women’s rights, and it’s a very, very dark picture,” said Heather Barr of the NGO Human Rights Watch.

“This new order above all goes further in making women prisoners,” he added.

New control measures by the Taliban

Likewise, the Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice announced other measures, for example, the prohibition of listening to music in vehicles. It is not clear at the moment to what extent these recommendations will be implemented, but on Saturday the Taliban had erected barriers at some points in the capital, Kabul, to inform motorists.

This directive comes a few weeks after the ministry asked Afghan televisions not to broadcast “soap operas and soap operas with women”, and to ensure that journalists wear “Islamic headscarves” on screen.

Help will only come if women’s rights are respected

The Taliban also do not specify what they understand by “Islamic veil”, if it is a scarf or if it also covers the face, since most Afghan women wear garments that cover much more.

Respect for women’s rights is one of the conditions imposed by international donors for the return of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan.

This country, one of the poorest and most dangerous in the world, is on the brink of economic collapse. The UN warned of a near “avalanche of hunger”, since it considers that 22 of the nearly 40 million Afghans may suffer an “acute” lack of food this winter.

With information from DW.

