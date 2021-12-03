Ex-host of Hoy “gets dizzy and faints” in full set | Reform

Concern !, the colleagues and production of Sale el Sol are seriously concerned about the beloved former host of the Hoy Program, Talina fernandez. As Dael Quiroz shared on Arguende TV, The Lady of Good Saying has fainted on several occasions in the forum.

The journalist shared on his YouTube program that Talina Fernández suddenly becomes dizzy and faints, a situation that is greatly worrying those close to him. Quiroz began by pointing out to his followers that it has been strange that the television host does not appear as often or even sometimes does not appear in the morning.

Dael Quiroz expressed that in recent weeks the famous dear old age does not dream of seeing much on the screen and that the production makes few calls since they are aware that due to her state of health she cannot be from Monday to Friday in the broadcast or spend three hours broadcasting live.

Mrs. Talina Fernández leaves little to say nothing in the morning Sale el Sol, having been presented several months ago as the main driver, even in charge of several of the sections of the broadcast, she receives fewer and fewer calls and something is happening in the health of Mrs. Talina Fernández who suddenly faints out of nowhere, suddenly they have to take her to attend the emergency area of ​​a hospital or give her first aid in Imagen.

The journalist highlighted the remarkableness of Fernández’s absence since she was named the main driver of the morning and was even in charge of various sections of it, so her absence is more than notorious.

The truth is that something is happening, out of nowhere Mrs. Talina starts to get dizzy, she starts to feel very bad and ends up in a faint. The production of Sale el Sol is very concerned, obviously they cannot have it from Monday to Friday, nor can they have it for the three hours of transmission.

What Dael qualifies as truly regrettable is the fact that Talina fernandez She needs to keep working, not only to support herself, but because there are still many people who depend on her, something that someone her age should no longer worry about. He also stressed that hopefully the host will take advantage of the support of the television program to which she belongs to get tested and cure what is affecting her health.