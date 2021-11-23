11/23/2021 at 03:49 CET

.

The negotiation between the unions and the Federation of Metal Companies of Cadiz it has been suspended this morning without agreement, so the indefinite strike continues forward, as reported to . by both parties. The third meeting that the parties have held since the start of the strike has concluded about five hours after starting with the only commitment of the parties to meet again next wednesday to continue the dialogue.

Meanwhile, the strike in the metal sector of Cádiz, which will celebrate its eighth day today, will continue, as will the call for a demonstration that will be held today in the capital of Cádiz. The Student Union today joined the fight of the metal workers, calling for another strike to attend the demonstration, which will also be attended by regional and provincial leaders of most left-wing parties.

The Andalusian Labor Relations Council, the labor mediation body of the Junta de Andalucía, has hosted at its headquarters in Seville the third meeting held by the parties to initiate the indefinite strike, as well as the first two. In it the employer “has not moved in its positions” since its last offer, as Antonio Montoro, provincial secretary of Industry of UGT, has told .. In their last proposal, the businessmen offered a fixed salary increase of 2% in 2021, 2022 and 2023 and that at the end of this last year a revision, the wages of these three years will be updated based on the CPI, with which the workers will recover, in a pay and within two years, the purchasing power that they would have lost in these three exercises. In this way, as requested, employers could make more accurate financial forecasts, since the rise would be fixed, and they had time to recover the muscle lost with the pandemic crisis.

The unions, however, demand that the rise be in accordance with the interannual CPI so as not to lose purchasing power and that this condition is consolidated. Negotiations have thus been shipwrecked tonight at the same point, with the news that the parties have begun to continue trying to reach a rapprochement next Wednesday.