Gymnastics and Fencing from La Plata beat Talleres de Córdoba 5-2 this Tuesday, a result that will allow River Plate to become champion with just a draw his next match, this Thursday against Racing Club at the Monumental stadium, on the twenty-second day of the Professional Football League. Gymnastics ensured the victory with a goal show by Johan Carbonero, Eric Ramírez, Luis Miguel Rodríguez, Lucas Licht and Brahian Aleman at the Juan Carmelo Zerillo Stadium, and the ‘Lobo’ remains in the fight to qualify for the South American Cup 2022. Talleres needed to win this match to fight the leadership of the ‘Millionaires’, when there are three days left until the contest ends, however he could only discount Juan Cruz Komar for the Cordoba team. Francisco Gerometta, from Gymnastics, scored at his own door. After this result, ‘la T’ remains with 40 points, paving the way for Marcelo Gallardo’s River, who has 49.

In another outstanding match of this 22nd matchday, Hurricane beat Patronato 1-0 at home and finished tenth below Estudiantes de La Plata, with 32 points each, one position away from qualifying for the Copa Sudamericana. José Moya scored the only goal and his club was able to return to victory after three rounds without a win.

Secondly, San Lorenzo fell to Aldosivi 0-2 in a game with four sent off and that had to be stopped for several minutes after running and shoving by the ‘Cyclone’ midfielder Néstor Ortigoza when he faced the ‘Tiburon’ striker, Martín Cauteruccio. The referee decided to remove the red card from the two players who continued to insult each other until they left the field. The coaches of both clubs had to intervene to prevent the situation from escalating. For his part, Gabriel Hauche scored a double for the team led by Martín Palermo. If San Lorenzo loses the next game it will be condemned to the last position of the table. The Cyclone also ran out of Nicolás Fernández Mercau after launching an elbow against an Aldosivi defender. He also went to Nahuel Barrios street for a double yellow.

While, Students secured his position for the Sudamericana after win against Godoy Cruz 3-1 and climb to sixth place with 35 points, while Veléz Sarfield won 2-0 playing home against Argentinos Jrs in the last matches of this day.

Among the highlights of the matches to be played next Wednesday, Boca Juniors and Independiente will duel, where “Xeneize” will have to win to secure a place in the 2022 edition of the Copa Libertadores. In addition, Newell’s will face Central Córdoba, Sarmiento against Banfield and Atlético de Tucumán against Defense and Justice. For this Thursday, the River de Gallardo must at least tie to mathematically win its thirty-seventh first division championship when they face Racing. In turn, Arsenal will receive Unión, Lanús to Platense and Colón to Rosario Central.