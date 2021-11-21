Talor Gooch signed a -3 card this Saturday and maintains a three-shot lead in the absence of the final day of the RSM Classic at Sea Island.

Gooch is -16 and it’s the first time he’s led a PGA event after three rounds.

Irishman Seamus Power and Colombian Sebastián Muñoz are tied for second at 13 under par. Tom Hoge is another hit in fourth place.

Gooch, who made four birdies and a bogey in the third round, looking for the first victory of his career in 104 starts.

He said he will not feel the pressure to end the drought.

“If you don’t enjoy the pressure, you’re in the wrong sport“Gooch said.

Gooch finished strong on Saturday with birdies on two of the final four holes. He hit 14 of 18 greens on the Seaside Course.

“It’s easy to try to keep up with the peer“Gooch said.” And to be frank, what you’re trying to do there is avoid bogeys. Today it would have been easy, as I said, to be very conservative and to be on the defensive.

“And even though I was being very conservative at times, I was still able to stay aggressive, the mentality of trying to extend what I have rather than just maintaining and that’s not easy to do.”

Power’s round of 67 was highlighted by an eagle on the par-5 15th hole. Power got the eagle with a chip from over 33 feet.

“Yeah I hit it good, it landed on my spot,” Power said. “I thought it was going to fly, like the wind was going to blow, maybe lose it, but it stayed straight and only reached the edge of the hole.

“Yeah it was nice, a great bonus obviously on a day like today to pick up both shots.”

Power also made three birdies and two bogeys in Saturday’s round.

Muñoz, who started with a brilliant 60 before hitting a second round of 70, made three birdies and two bogeys while hitting a 69.

The wind was problematic, but it felt good to be tied for second going into the final 18 holes.

“It has not been easy. It has been a little more gusty than I expected,” Muñoz said. “I felt like I started off well by doing three up-and-downs on tough holes, tough conditions, so it felt really good. I felt like the putter … I got it right.

“It’s difficult to putt in windy conditions so I felt like I put in a good round (together) and let’s see what needs to be done tomorrow.”

Hoge is four strokes behind after a bogey-free round that included three birdies.

“I’m in a good place,” Hoge said. “Looks like we’ll have a little better time tomorrow, so some more chances. I’ve been playing well, I just hope to make a few more putts.”

Luke List (66 on Saturday), Scott Stallings (69) and Canadian Mackenzie Hughes (70) are tied for fifth at 11-under 201.