On October 14 and totally unexpectedly, Tamara Beanie (34 years old) shared a post on Instagram in which you could only read a message on a white background in which he confessed that “needed a break” from the networks social. This sudden decision left her 2 million followers worried and speculating about the reasons for such a radical step by the Segovian woman.

This Monday afternoon, 11 days after her goodbye, the influencer has reappeared before his “virtual family” -as she calls her group of loyal followers- to clear the mystery. With a serious face, in a tracksuit and sitting on the grass, Tamara has confessed in a video of almost 10 minutes shared on her Instagram account.

“Despite the fact that I am disconnected, I read all the private messages, I am aware of you, and there is extreme concern, not only for my virtual family, but also for the media. I consider that it is not necessary to have you in suspense when it can appear and say: ‘Hey, quiet, that to me nothing serious is wrong with me ‘, although obviously I’m not well because of certain issues“, the wife of Ezequiel Garay (35) began wanting to calm the situation around her.

But the reality of your state is important. Gorro has expressed that he has not appeared before to tell it because he needed “certain events to happen.” So he has returned when the first of them has already occurred, which was to have the recommendation from your therapist to return to social networks, and in fact it was the expert who advised him to resume them in order to improve. For its part, the second event also took place, which was to check that your body tolerate the medication that your psychiatrist has prescribed.

Tamara has made it clear that her problem lies with her, but that when she started she didn’t know why it was: “‘Tamara, if you have everything to be happy: work, friends, money … What the hell are you complaining about?’ he told me. I did not identify that problem anywhere. What’s more, I got mad at myself. ”

In addition, she assures that, although everything “was going great” just a while ago, she suddenly felt different and off: “I don’t even know what happened to me to get to this point. Well, now I’m starting to make sense of everything, “he confessed. And the youtuber has given as an example an empty backpack, to which stones are gradually being loaded, and at a certain moment a last rock arrives that crumble everything.

Despite the minutes she has spent clarifying her story with her followers, the influencer has not yet wanted to share his medical diagnosis: “I have it, of course. But I will make it public when I have overcome it, because I am going to overcome it.” In that sense, what he has detailed is that his body asked him to stop everything suddenly: “I stopped seeing my friends, I stopped seeing part of my family, I isolated myself. I’ve been crying in bed“.

Tamara Gorro with her daughter, Shaila, who will undergo an operation this Thursday. RRSS

In addition to his situation, Gorro is also concerned about a major surgical intervention affecting his daughter, Shaila (6), “his princess”. The little girl will be operated on this Thursday – she has not wanted to give more information – and the result of that process, which the Segovian woman does not doubt will “turn out great”, is also a decisive act for her recovery.

With all this, Tamara wanted to give voice to the existence of hard periods in life and the need to show them without taboos: “I am not ashamed to share what I am sharing. We are all in very delicate moments. Some do not realize that they are wrong, others we realize late. You have to name the stones and remove them. “

