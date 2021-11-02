11/02/2021 at 19:30 CET

.

The Estonian pilot Ott Tänak (Hyundai i20), world champion in 2019, has announced that it will miss the last round of the World Rally Championship, the Monza Rally (Italy), “for family reasons”.

In a short statement posted on the Estonian’s social media account, the Hyundai Motorsport star writes: “It pains me to say this, but unfortunately I will not be able to participate in the Monza Rally due to personal family matters. It is a difficult decision to make. but necessary “.

“I wish the best of luck to our team for the last round of the championship. There is still much to fight for,” adds the Estonian, with no options in the World Cup, in which he is fifth 76 points behind the leader, Frenchman Sébastien. Ogier (Toyota Yaris).

Hello everyone! I’m gutted to say this, but unfortunately I’m not able to participate @AciRallyMonza due to personal family matters. This is a tough decision to make, but it’s a needed one. See you guys soon,

Ott! pic.twitter.com/iPA0o3KymI – Ott Tänak (@OttTanak) November 2, 2021

Tänak will be replaced in Hyundai’s i20 WRC by the Finn Teemu suninen. Toyota leads the World Championship with 47 points and only needs five more in the three days of the asphalt test to regain the title that now belongs to Hyundai.

Suninen He started the season with M-Sport Ford, but left the British squad in August after a series of disappointing results in the senior categories and WRC2, reports the World Cup website.