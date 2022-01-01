It seems impossible that some plants can create such perfect drawings. It is the magic of Tanbo art, which every year attracts thousands of tourists.

Japan is full of ancient traditions … but the Tanbo Art it is not one of them. It was invented in 1993 in the town of Inakadate, a small village of just 7,500 inhabitants in the Aomori Prefecture.

According to Live Japan, the goal was to introduce a local variety of rice called Tsugaru Otome.

A villager came up with create drawings in the rice fields, using different varieties of rice. In this gallery you can see some examples of the drawings obtained:

exist more than 10,000 varieties of rice, with hundreds of different color shades.

At first they used three different colors, but over the years they have been used 13 different varieties, with 7 different colors.

There are two rice fields in Inakadate, where Tanbo Art is practiced, which literally means Art in the Rice Fields.

They have been chosen because one of them is on a hill that allows you to see the drawing at ground level, and the other can be seen from a nearby tower … paying an entrance fee.

All the information you need before buying an oil-free fryer so as not to make a mistake in your choice, we have also selected the best models.

Each year they are chosen two very different themes, like a Geisha and Marilyn Monroe, or Gone with the Wind and Star Wars.

The art teacher at the local school creates the design, which is placed on a gridded template. The expert farmers choose the variety of rice necessary to create the different colors.

Anyone can sign up to create the design, which is carried out by placing stakes and ropes in the places where the rice is to be planted, with notes indicating the variety.

Up to 700 people participate in the creation of each drawing, including children:

The rice is ready in June, and the design lasts until October, which is when it is harvested and marketed like any other.

According to local authorities, the idea has been a great success, to the point that every year they have to turn down petitions to plant rice, because there is no room for everyone.

The tanbo art It has gone viral on social media, attracting thousands of tourists.

This type of activity, creating figures or drawings in rural areas, is quite popular in Japan.

The Wara Art festival is also very famous, where they create incredible straw figures of more than 10 meters in height.