Tandem: A Tale of Shadows redefines the genre of platformer puzzles with a unique playability and exceptional aesthetics. The game follows the headstrong 10-year-old Emma and a mysterious teddy bear named Fenton as they try to solve the mysterious disappearance of a famous wizard’s son, Thomas Kane. Explore the deserted Kane mansion and use light and shadow to guide Emma and an intrigued teddy bear to help find Thomas Kane.

You can see the launch trailer in the following LINK.

With more than 40 puzzles, you will face various obstacles that stand in your way. Emma and Fenton must join forces using their unique abilities. They will have to support each other to solve the investigations, they are both the problem and the solution! With dozens of mechanics, enjoy a great variation of the gameplay mixing puzzles and fun platforming action sequences over 48 levels

Controlling two characters, each with their own personality and characteristics, players will have to alternate between two characters: Emma and Fenton in two dimensions (top down and side scroller). Use light and shadow to solve puzzles in this precise Victorian-era setting.

Tandem consists of 5 different worlds that take your breath away and that offer between 9 and 11 levels. Inside the old 19th century Victorian mansion, Emma and Fenton will explore and progress through 5 dazzling and spooky worlds / Each new universe has its own set of unique challenges, and is guarded by an ominous final boss level. In each world, there are 3 or 4 secret rooms, and each environment offers rich, varied and detailed worlds.

FEATURES Impressive Art Direction: The game’s art direction plays on the importance of light and shadow, provoking the wonder of childhood. The graphic style is made entirely in 3D, which brings great visual richness to the game. Puzzle Platform Game: Solve over forty puzzles and obstacles to unravel the mystery of Thomas Kane’s disappearance. Discover playful and terrifying worlds inspired by Tim Burton and Victorian-era architecture. Dual Game: Switch the perspective between Emma and Fenton the teddy bear. Using her unique abilities and perspectives, she switches between a top-down view controlled by Emma, ​​and a side-scrolling view played by Fenton. Narrative Adventure: Explore five different universes that will take your breath away, with 18 secret rooms for players to discover and more than 12 hours of gameplay. Players are invited to discover elaborate and creative scenes. Various mechanics: Push or pull objects to create shadows. Use alarms and traps to your advantage. Tandem has a variety of interactive elements for players to experience.

Tandem: A Tale of Shadows is now available to pre-order in most stores in our territory for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4. The game’s release date will be March 25, 2022.