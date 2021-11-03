Tania Rincón and the reason why she joined the Hoy Program | Instagram

The conductive of the program “Guerreros 2021 ″, Tania Rincón, has hosted various morning shows for more than 10 years and today she is being part of the main cast of the famous morning show of Today of Televisa.

As you may remember, on October 11, Tania Rincón became the official host of the Hoy program, although she had attended the program on several occasions as a guest, she commented that she had promised not to be part of a morning again, however, in An interview revealed the reason why she decided to join the show.

It was in a series of questions and answers in which the 34-year-old from Michoacán detailed how she went from being invited to formally being the new member of the Program.

I was doing Warriors and I was very committed to that project; from time to time they called me to be a guest host of Hoy and I was happy. I was happy with the production for always wanting to include myself and receive me in a very nice way. “

“Suddenly, before I went to my vacation, the producer Andrea Rodríguez called me to make the proposal that I be a regular host of the morning; I received it with great emotion and joy,” commented the also model.

However, the former contestant of Nuestra Belleza México had promised that she would not return to the morning, but revealed that she has felt extremely comfortable in her brief participations.

I had never sworn more to make this formula, but as they say: ‘Never say this water I will not drink, because that is the one you drown from.’ In Hoy there is a great atmosphere, everyone is very professional and that is why I did not hesitate to offer and accepted ”.

The beautiful host also revealed the reason why she had vowed not to do another morning show.

I had already done it for eight years and I felt that I no longer had much to grow from, I felt like stagnant, finally other projects arrived that made me evolve, and one has to try other things. I worked a lot on my ego, I told Andrea Rodríguez that I am joining Hoy at a very beautiful moment in my life because I already have my ego well worked, suddenly I felt in my life that I was owed, but in reality, nobody owed me anything. I come to Hoy not to take away anyone’s place ”.

It should be noted that Sofía Rivera Torres was another candidate to be part of the morning, however, she explained that she could not reach a salary agreement with Televisa and that is why she was not part of the program.

Through a dynamic of questions and answers that she carried out on her Instagram stories, the announcer answered the doubts of her followers through several videos.

One of her followers asked: “Are you on Hoy, the Televisa program?”, To which Sofía replied: “I was almost there, but no, we didn’t fix it,” said the actress and added “What would you think about what was on Today? Do you like the idea or don’t you like the idea?

After answering other questions where she was questioned about her attitude, self-esteem and her image, the driver revealed her most recent experience in her professional life, where she was offered very little money for an important position.