Tania Rincón arrives as the new host of the Hoy Program | Instagram

Recently the conductive Tania Rincón has been presented as new Today’s driver and many will wonder who he supplanted, because he was quite surprised with his arrival, however, for many it is good news.

Hoy’s morning show announced the arrival of a beautiful host who will debut next Monday, October 11.

That’s right, what a surprise that the followers of the Hoy program took after the production shared a video in which it confirmed the arrival of one of the most talented conductors of the moment and that she was in Come the joy, your direct competition.

Thus, before millions of viewers, the morning was pleased to share a video announcing the arrival of the talented presenter, considered one of the best in recent years.

It was during the broadcast of this Friday, October 8, when the Hoy program uploaded a video in which it welcomed Tania Rincón, who will join the broadcasts starting this Monday, October 11.

In the recording, which immediately went viral, we can see some of the moments that the famous born in La Piedad, Michoacán, has lived in the morning, since as you can see, she is one of the recurring guests.

As expected, fans immediately expressed their excitement, as they assured that their prayers were heard and they will finally be able to enjoy the talent of Tania Rincón on a morning show.

At last “and” Good news “were some of the comments the video received.

Tania Rincón has established herself as one of the most sought-after conductors in the entertainment industry thanks to her good performance on the small screen.

Much of her fame was achieved during the years she collaborated on Venga La Alegría and in recent years, she was an important part of the first two seasons of Guerreros 2021, the famous reality TV show on Televisa.

In this way, the star who forged his career at TV Azteca has been part of projects on Televisa for a few months now and will now share microphones with Andrea Legarreta, Galilea Montijo, Andrea Escalona, ​​Raúl “El Negro” Araiza and Paul Stanley.

It should be noted that in 2006 she was the winner of the “Nuestra Belleza Michoacán” contest, thanks to which she won the opportunity to compete that same year in the “Nuestra Belleza México” contest, in which she was a semifinalist.