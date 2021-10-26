Tania Rincón could be banned definitively from Tv Azteca | Instagram

After his departure from TV Azteca, the conductive Tania Rincón has continued her career on Televisa television, however, in her time at Ajusco, she was one of the most beloved conductors, so with her departure it is feared that they may never open the doors for her again.

After Tania Rincón established herself as one of the favorite conductors of the public after her participation in the morning of Aztec TV, ‘Venga la Alegría’ until 2019, he is now working on the Televisa program ‘Hoy’, where he officially arrived just a few weeks ago.

This is how to talk about his arrival in the morning of Televisa, Tania was reunited with ‘El Capi Pérez’ who interviewed her in the radio booth of Exa FM and there she talked about how she arrived on the morning program of ‘Hoy’.

It should be noted that the host surprised with a statement when talking about her work on both television stations and commented:

I’m collecting badges already. I think we are living an incredible moment in the media where you can come and go, it is no longer so serious and the veto… ”he revealed.

Because of this, the beautiful host came to think that she could not set foot in TV Azteca after she had gone to Televisa, however, she acknowledged that she left on good terms with the Ajusco television station.

Surely I can’t set foot in Azteca right now, it’s clear to me. Or maybe yes, because I was perfect ”, he accepted.

The host also spoke of her first collaboration in the program ‘Hoy’ after leaving ‘VLA’ at the invitation of Magda Rodríguez and explained that she felt strange after so many years of working in the morning of the competition.

I was wearing a great dress and I said: ‘You have to make a good impression’, I felt very strange, because all my life competing there (TV Azteca) … The truth was I had nothing to fear because I never spoke badly about Hoy “, he confessed .

Tania ended by saying that when she arrived in Mexico, she started on Televisa, then she was on Televisa Deportes, because in reality, it’s just about being a professional.

Very respectful of the time of others. There you are already stepping on calluses or making discomforts when you do not respect the time of your colleagues ”.

Tania Vanessa Rincón Sánchez, better known as Tania Rincón, is a host and presenter known for her work on the morning show Venga la Alegría. Winner of “Venga la Alegría Academy 2014”.

It should be noted that in 2006 she was the winner of the “Nuestra Belleza Michoacán” contest, thanks to which she won the opportunity to compete that same year in the “Nuestra Belleza México” contest, in which she was a semifinalist.