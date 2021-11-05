Tania Rincón defends herself and expresses preferring the gym to the scalpel | INSTAGRAM

Just at the beginning of this year 2021 the famous presenter of Televisa, Tania Rincón, was introducing us to her little girl daughter Amelia Through an emotional publication on her social networks and now almost a year after her baby was born, the famous woman has revealed how difficult the recovery process has been and the changes that her body undergoes.

As we all know, the body undergoes important changes when being a mother: “This time with Amelia’s pregnancy, I did have spots but when she was born a few days later they were removed, as for the stretch marks, I tell you that in my first pregnancy I already had it on my hips and now with Amelia I imagined it would be worse, but no, my body has been very grateful. I could tell you that I got out of that stretch marks on my belly, but on my hips I have a lot and I’m not sorry to say it, “he said in an interview with TVyNovelas.

He also stressed that it does not affect him to have stretch marks, It is a symbol of maturity and marks on the body that are the result of the beautiful stage that she is living as a mother.

“It is precisely the acceptance, after having Amelia it has been difficult for me to lower my abdomen, this because it has already stretched twice. There are chubby ones that it has cost me to disappear, but I presume because they give me a lot of pride. In the end I was a mom and that makes me super proud. I would rather burn fat with exercise and diet than undergo lipo ”.

This is how Tania assures us that she would rather spend hours in the gym what to go to scalpelShe prefers to strive and be disciplined before going the easy way, in addition to which the results will be much more gratifying and natural.

Tania Rincón showing off her beautiful figure one year after her pregnancy.

The driver also remarked that she is currently taking care of herself in every way, but that sometimes she has cravings for cookies and ice cream, among other desserts that she does not deny.

“Since I was discharged in this second pregnancy, I started to exercise gradually because you don’t bring the same strength. During the first months, I took great care of eating due to the issue of breastfeeding; but now I eat practically everything and I give myself my tastes ”, he informed us.

The famous driver also told us that while she was pregnant, she exercised and even a few days before giving birth to her baby. That situation was the one that helped her to dilate better since labor was not so tiring.