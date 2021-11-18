Tania Rincón displaces Galilea Montijo in Hoy, with an open bag | Instagram

“Pretty inside and out”, that’s what the followers of the beloved host of the Hoy Program, Tania Rincón, think of her. The beautiful television presenter shone this Tuesday in the morning star of Televisa with an open bag.

The charisma and beauty of Tania Rincon are beginning to displace the beloved drivers Andrea Legarreta and Galilea Montijo within the preference of the public, since apparently the former host of Venga la Alegría has fallen like a glove in the broadcast.

Paul Stanley’s friend shone this “week navel” with her own light by showing off an open jacket in a green tone with short shorts of a darker tone, matching sneakers and a small pink top. The beautiful Rincón complemented her outfit with large earrings and her hair down with a line in the middle.

The famous Televisa posed for the lens to capture this very seasonal outfit and share it with her followers on social networks posing as a true professional model. The photograph in question was shared a day ago and exceeded 35 thousand reactions on the famous social network, Internet users did not hold back in filling the former Guerreros host with compliments.

Tania Rincon It has very quickly won the hearts of the viewers of the Hoy Program and there are those who assure that it could cause displeasure in Galilea Montijo or Andrea Legarreta, since they have been classified as women who do not like to be overshadowed on television; However, contrary to what many would think, it is said that these conductors were the ones who supported Rincón to be part of the morning star of Televisa.

The above had also been said of Gali and Andrea, as they assure that there is rivalry between them, but Legarreta has flatly denied it and for a sample confessed that it was she who proposed to the producer in turn that Galilea Montijo would be the perfect person to cover the place of Laura Flores on her way out of the broadcast to record a soap opera.

Gali was part of the broadcasts of Hoy’s weekends and it was thanks to the intervention of Erik Rubín’s wife that he finally joined the morning session from Monday to Friday. These women were also attributed the departure of other drivers such as Before Cuburu and Marisol González.