Tania Rincón is criticized for reaching TODAY “You were better at VLA” | Instagram

Yesterday the news was released that the famous conductive Tania Rincón would be within the team of Today ProgramHowever, apparently not everyone took the news well and is that many of her followers criticized her because she previously commented that she wanted something different.

It is for this reason that the followers of the driver showed their dissatisfaction with her new television project.

As we announced to you yesterday, the morning program Hoy shared a video in which it announced that Tania Rincón will be permanently incorporated into its broadcasts starting this next Monday, October 10, giving a resounding blow to the competition.

As you may remember, the famous woman born in La Piedad, Michoacán, achieved much of her fame after her outstanding participation in the program Come the joy, Hoy’s direct competition, so the ad didn’t go unnoticed by anyone.

In fact, through her official account on Instagram, Tania Rincón, she shared a video in which she expressed her excitement at reaching the most watched morning on the small screen and also thanked her fans for their support.

“I am more than excited to start this stage where everyone has always treated me spectacularly,” she wrote.

Quickly after his arrival on the Hoy program was confirmed, Andrea Legarreta and Martha Figueroa, host of the morning, wished him the best in his new stage, giving him warm congratulations.

However, despite the emotion expressed by Tania Rincón, a considerable number of followers sent her strong messages, since they showed their discontent, because she allegedly betrayed Venga La Alegría by reaching Hoy.

The followers of the entertainment world detailed that, at the time of leaving TV Azteca, Tania had indicated that she wanted something different, but apparently she forgot, since she came to the direct competition of her extra-work.

You were better in VLA “and” You were more authentic in VLA “, were some of the comments that they wrote to him.

However, not all of it was bad news for the presenter, since another considerable number of followers expressed their support, arguing that with her simple presence, the Hoy program will increase its audience levels.

In addition, they made it clear that young people were already needed in Televisa because Andrea Legarreta and Galilea Montijo have already been the stellar presenters of the morning of San Ángel for several years.