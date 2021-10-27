Tania Rincón reveals how she was invited to join the Hoy program | Instagram

The beautiful conductive Tania Rincón pointed out that all the drivers of the morning received her very well, all warm, good vibes, flowed and actually felt very comfortable, since she had even participated several times in it.

After spending many years as a host of Come the joy, on October 11, Tania Rincón officially joined the competition of the morning TV Azteca: the Today program.

It highlights that during an interview the also model delved into her arrival at the Televisa television production.

The first time I went I was the host of Guerreros because we were going to premiere the reality show. Then, Magda Rodríguez, may she rest in peace, told me: ‘Come on because we are going to promote Guerreros.’

As indicated, on that day she felt very strange, since all her life had competed with them, however, she had nothing to fear changes.

Later, Tania pointed out that all the morning drivers received her extremely well, all warm, good vibes.

With Mauricio Barcelata we were on ‘We take care of ourselves’, but they received me quite well “.”

This is how, from that moment on, they continued to invite her several times, such as some of the stellar conductors who were absent.

About her arrival as an official member of the program, Tania said that the current producer, Andrea Rodríguez, before she went on vacation recently, told her:

We want to invite you now fixed to Today “. I could not believe it. I think that both the team and I did not see it as: ‘Here comes the intruder’. It has flowed well.”

It should be noted that in recent years Tania Rincón has become one of the favorite conductors of many people, although her television career began in sports and later she hosted the program Venga la Alegría, these were not Tania’s first jobs.

Since her arrival at Televisa, Tania Rincón has stood out even more in her career, since she is the host of Hoy and since 2020 she has been leading the reality show Guerreros 2021 together with Mauricio Barcelata, from which she was absent for a few days after catching COVID-19 However, before launching into stardom, Rincón was a clown.

And although on several occasions with great pride he remembers the moments when he worked as a clown, he had not told in much detail what he did.