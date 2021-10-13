Tania Rincón reveals if the Hoy Program treats her better than VLA | Instagram

The new one conductive from the famous Today’s Program she finally ended the speculation and talked about her time on TV Azteca and that is how Tania Rincón announced which program treats her better, if Hoy or Venga la Alegría.

As you may recall, yesterday, Monday, October 11, the Hoy program gave a resounding blow to its competition by announcing the arrival of Tania Rincón.

It should be noted that she is one of the most popular and prominent conductors in the world of entertainment thanks to her extensive career in the media.

This is how after several months of speculation, the famous born in La Piedad, Michoacán, joined the most watched morning on open television after her brilliant stint at Come the joy, direct competition of the Hoy program.

In this way, Tania Rincón, former host of the reality show Guerreros, joined the list of some celebrities who have been in the two most successful morning sessions in recent years, which include celebrities such as Anette Cuburu, Mauricio Mancera and William Valdes.

As you might recall, for a few months, Tania Rincón had become one of the recurring guests on the Hoy program.

Most of the times it was the famous one that covered the absences of drivers like Galilea Montijo and Andrea Legarreta.

In one of her appearances in San Ángel, the famous woman gave a lot to talk about after she was questioned about which television station treated her best, since she can presume that she worked in both and knows how they are handled.

It was in the section “Where was the ball” when the television presenter stole spotlights after Galilea Montijo asked her for her complete honesty in making known on which television station they have treated her best.

Thus, without keeping anything, Tania Rincón revealed that on Televisa they put a red carpet for her to enter, making it clear that she prefers to be on the Hoy program than her time at Venga La Alegría.

Galilea Montijo told him that they are actually very cute and also told him that on Televisa they do allow him to talk to everyone, not like on TV Azteca, who get angry if their drivers interact with those of the competition.

And it is that over the years the great rivalry between the two television stations has been seen, however, one should go where one feels much more comfortable and confident, but it does not mean that everyone thinks the same.