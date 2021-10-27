Tania Rincón talks about returning to TV Azteca, betrayal of Hoy? | Instagram

Tania Rincon has completely taken the audience of the Hoy Program by surprise, this after not only talking about a return to TV Azteca, but also for having met with a host of the competition, Capi Pérez.

The driver of Come the joy, direct competition of the Today Program interviewed the newest of the hosts of the morning Televisa star, could it be that Tania Rincón betrayed the program she is part of today?

The irreverent Capi Pérez really put Andrea Legarreta and Galilea Montijo’s partner in trouble after they talked about Hoy and Venga la Alegría, morning events that are competition and that have had the participation of the television host.

Tania confessed that for a moment she thought that she could not return to TV Azteca after having left and going to Televisa and even more so for having gone from Venga la Alegría to Hoy. However, Paul Stanley’s friend assured that today things are better than before with veto issues and others, since talents can migrate to projects from one television station to another without problem.

The beautiful Tania Rincón even joked that she was collecting badges and recalled that in fact, her beginnings were in Televisa Deportes; However, it was in Venga la Alegría where she established herself as a host.

It was after the departure of Tania Rincón from Venga la Alegría in 2019, that the famous received the invitation from Magda Rodríguez to be a guest of the Hoy Program. The young woman assured that she felt very nervous about going to the competition program, but she thought she would have no problem since she never spoke badly of the Televisa morning, so she dressed in a beautiful dress and attended the invitation.

Tania Rincón had a huge acceptance by the public of Televisa, the host began to be a guest host on Hoy, and later became a participant in the reality show Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy and host of Guerreros.

Seeing the acceptance of the public, finally Tania Rincon She received the opportunity to be the main conductor of Hoy alongside Andrea Legarreta and Galilea Montijo.

Since the rumors began that Marisol González would leave Hoy, there was speculation about the entrance of Tania and it was said that this beautiful woman would enter with the right foot because she had the support of Andrea Legarreta and Galilea Montijo.

After the rumors, the former beauty queen shared with her audience that she was in her last days in the morning, this for personal reasons, as she would dedicate more time to her family. However, it was said that the most famous drivers of Hoy made her life impossible, since they did not want her in the picture.

Subsequently, he spent considerable time with guest drivers before the formal announcement of Rincón’s entry was made; the Hoy program announced it with a “because you asked for it.”

Later, the beautiful Tania shared the publication on her social networks and confessed how eager she was to share the news with her followers.