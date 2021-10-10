Tania Rincón trapped in Iceland, could miss Programa Hoy | Instagram

Everything seems to indicate that the host Tania Rincón could miss her debut in the famous Hoy Program, since she is trapped in Iceland and it is almost impossible for it to arrive for the broadcast tomorrow morning.

As you may recall, Tania Rincón was about to debut as the host of the Today program of Televisa, however, she was trapped in Iceland where she was on vacation.

The famous driver made it known to her followers on social networks that she had to take a flight from Iceland to the United States, however, neither she nor her husband were allowed to board the plane.

During these two years, the rules when traveling have changed after the pandemic, however, the couple said that at no time were they informed of these rules to return home.

As they explained, the airline they were going to travel with did not allow them access, since they had to be quarantined for 14 days to enter the United States from Europe.

We would have to be in New York because our flight left at 10 in the morning time from here from Iceland, we all arrived happy and eager to see our creatures and it turns out that they told us no where is their green card and we do not have a green card we have an American visa2.

“Their vaccines, here are the vaccines, not because they cannot travel to the United States, not even in transit because they need a permit from the Consulate authorizing them to arrive in the United States,” Tania commented.

In this way, the former Tv Azteca host continued explaining that they had to buy new flights and blamed the airline, since they know that it is their responsibility because they do not notify you of everything you need.

Daniel Pérez, the driver’s husband said that to return to the country they will have to make two stops before in London and Madrid.

Our return trip right now is from Iceland, we are going to London, so we have to meet the requirements to enter London, although we are only going to transit from London, we are going to Madrid, so we have to meet the requirements to enter Madrid. “

To finish, Tania mentioned that she has to return to Mexico as soon as possible, since next Monday she will join the morning ‘Hoy’ which excites her a lot, as she let him see it on her social networks.

On the other hand, he has also received a lot of criticism about his next debut on the Televisa television station, because when he left Tv Azteca he had commented that he would be looking for something different than what, and as you can tell, he will do practically the same in the Program from today.

But it only remains to give the best vibes to this beautiful driver, who undoubtedly deserves new and better opportunities.