Tania Rincón unseats Andrea Legarreta in mini shorts in Hoy | Instagram

The beautiful and novel conductor of the Today Program Tania Rincón once again overshadowed her screen mates Andrea Legarreta and Galilea Montijo with her outfit and this time it was in mini shorts.

The former host of Guerreros caught the attention of many when she appeared on the morning Televisa star with a mini short that made it clear that her legs could be some of the most beautiful on television; An attribute that his partner and friend Andrea Legarreta already possesses.

Tania Rincon She was the most beautiful and happy in comfortable denim mini shorts complemented by high boots in black, a formal blouse in red and a printed ensemble in light tone, she complemented her outfit with a short white pearl necklace, her perfectly collected hair and natural makeup.

The former participant of Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy attracted a lot of attention with her beauty and charisma and posed like a professional to share her outfit on social networks. The photograph was uploaded to his official Instagram account on October 13 and got more than 50 thousand reactions on the famous social network.

The former host of Venga la Alegría stressed that she is very boots, hinting that they are part of the autumn-winter season, so she is at the forefront and her followers took the opportunity to fill her with compliments in the comment box.

Tania Rincón came to Hoy amid rumors since since they began to talk about the possible departure of the beautiful Marisol González, it was said that she would be the one who would take her place; However, it took a long time before the morning Televisa star announced on social networks that Rincón would be part of the program.

The host shared the news with great happiness on her social networks without considering that there would be a problem, because although she was scheduled to travel from another country where she was on a walk with her husband on a Saturday before the Monday that the program began, it was not like that.

Tania Rincon She shared how distressing it was to get to the airport and that it prevented them from boarding the plane, the driver shared that this was because they would have a stopover in the United States, but they only had a visa and asked for a special permit.

Despite the anguish, the famous and her husband managed to solve the problem, travel on Sunday and arrive at their appointment for the debut in the Hoy Program.