The flirtatious and charismatic conductor of the Today program Tania Rincón, shared a photo a few days ago where she immediately reminded us of several outfits that one of her classmates usually uses and shows off in the morning.

As you well know so much Galilea Montijo Like Andrea Legarreta, they are constant in terms of their publications on Instagram, however it seems that Fernando Reina’s wife is even more active.

For a couple of weeks the protagonist of the soap opera “La Verdad Oculta” launched in 2006, has been sharing content with quite urban looks.

Galilea usually combines the animal print with some clothes related to rock, such as rock band t-shirts, combat boots, among others, although of course the host does not focus only on this style, she always shows us something very varied, urban, casual and Elegant.

Precisely one of the looks she used Tania Rincon It reminded us of certain publications that Montijo has made, that although they are not the same clothes, the style is quite similar.

Four days ago, Rincón shared this content on her Instagram account, celebrating that it was finally Friday, this flirtatious and charismatic host has 3.3 million followers on the application to date.

As you can see, her outfit consisted of a pencil skirt that appeared to have a cut on one side, with an animal print print, a black shirt with the logo and design of the famous band Kiss, red sneakers that highlighted the tones and the design .

Friday with the super full agenda, how does your end look like? “, Commented Tania Rincón.

His publication already has 28,822 red hearts and 135 comments, where several of his fans tell him that he looks beautiful, in addition to the lip color, an intense red, which he is wearing favors and looks perfect.

Although Tania Rincon She has just started participating in the Hoy program, quickly the fans began to accept her immediately, thanks to her character, charisma and above all her personality she won over everyone quite quickly.

Always with a smile even in full days “,” You are the most beautiful “,” How beautiful you are Tania that you are well, greetings to all over there “, commented some Internet users.

Surely you are wondering why Tania always has so much energy or why sometimes she is more active in the program, it seems that she is the youngest driver at 34 years old.

Rincón has been the host of 13 television programs since she began her career in 2007 on the program called Oxigeno; She has participated in 7 television programs and has been invited to 10 television programs.