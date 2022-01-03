Tania Ruiz and EPN have ended their relationship, rumors spread | Instagram

Would Tania Ruiz Eichelmann and EPN have ended their relationship? The popular couple has unleashed strong rumors and one of the strongest circulating about the couple is that of their supposed breakup.

The “model“Tania Ruiz Eichelmann, who has appeared on the public scene since her affair with a former Mexican president, have become the target of rumors after they claim that their” alleged courtship “would have come to an end.

They were some of the most recent publications by the “potosine“, who through an extensive message on his social networks on the occasion of New Year, he devoted a deep reflection.

However, the 480k users that he accumulates in the Instagram social network, would have realized that the beautiful woman who would steal the heart of the “Mexican lawyer”, avoids mentioning him completely.

Tania Ruiz and EPN would have ended their relationship, rumors spread. Photo: Instagram Capture

“I’m not going to worry about something that I already put in God’s hands. Blessed 2022. Whatever it is, it is in God’s hands, it’s in the right place and it’s perfect. God doesn’t want you to leave this life without to have really lived it, without having really been you. ”

The born a October 23, 1987, He dedicated a great message that apparently would awaken various expectations after they allegedly assured, “at no time does he speak of love”, nor does he refer to his relationship with the “former president” (2012-2018).

“Some people left, not all people are friends and many times we expect more than what we sometimes receive, but yes, rest assured that you want to stay with you, they are real, reads in an excerpt from the message.”

The text accompanied some photos in which only she appears with a message in which she reaffirms her faith in God and insists that “it has to look forward.”

“Twelve months, a happy heart, a positive attitude, four seasons, a state of peace, eyes that go forward, a soul that wishes you well, 365 new days, 365 opportunities. ALWAYS BY THE HAND OF GOD”, express.

The users in his account, did not take in mentioning that the supposed pair of the “Ex leader“He does not mention it at any time, nor does anything that refers to the” politician “, as it usually happens on special dates.

So far, nothing has been confirmed since, in addition, the wedding couple have always kept their relationship very reserved, showing themselves only in some public events.

The couple would confirm their courtship after in January 2019, the “ex-husband of the actress, Angélica Rivera” was seen walking through the streets in Madrid in the company of the “influencer” who is the mother of a daughter.