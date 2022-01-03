The one who started 2022 giving a lot to talk about has been Tania Ruiz, the current partner of former president Enrique Peña Nieto (EPN), since the model published a New Year’s message on her social networks that has been interpreted by many as a breakthrough reflection.

As shared by the 34-year-old from Potosina, she could have left behind her love affair with the former Mexican president.

“God does not want you to leave this life without having really lived it, without having really been you. Some people left, not all people are friends, and many times we expect more than we sometimes receive. But that’s for sure that those who stayed with you are real, “wrote the influencer.

In the message where the businesswoman sends blessings and best wishes to her followers, some pointed out that when she refers to the fact that “some people left” she could be talking about the PRI. Tania even revealed that she has decided to leave everything in the hands of God, so she will not worry about whatever is happening in her life.

In a second message, Ruiz said she was ready for what the future holds and with the best attitude to receive it: “Twelve months, a happy heart, a positive attitude, 4 seasons, a state of peace, eyes that see forward , a soul that wishes them well, 365 new days, 365 opportunities, “he said.

So far the model has not confirmed if, indeed, her relationship with Angélica Rivera’s ex-husband ended.

It was this Christmas when Ruiz shared the table with Paulina and Nicole Nieto, daughters of EPN, so she spread it herself with some images on Instagram. The model shared some photographs where friends and guests at the celebration appeared, such as Luis Enrique Miranda Nava , former Secretary of the Interior of the State of Mexico. However, who was not present in the snapshots was the PRI politician.

The last time they were seen together was last October, when Tania celebrated her birthday in the Italian city of Rome, a fact that was harshly criticized when a video went viral where a Mexican tourist yells at the former president and assuring him that I would soon be in jail.

The words of the people who attacked Peña Nieto bothered Tania Ruiz, who from the taxi that the couple boarded outside the Hotel de la Ville – where they enjoyed a birthday cake – only managed to raise the window and stare at the cell phone of whom I was recording it.